4A No. 6 Hilldale at Claremore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on Youtube
Records: Hilldale 2-0, Claremore 1-1.
Last week: Hilldale 61, Hale 7; Claremore 35, Oologah 33.
First meeting.
Third straight Class 5A opponent for the Hornets. The 105 points scored are the most through two games since 2017.
Glenpool at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Glenpool 1-1, Fort Gibson 0-2.
Last week: Sperry 34, Glenpool 7; Fort Gibson did not play.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 34, Glenpool 26 (2021).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 2-0.
The 27 points scored through two games are the fewest for a Tiger team since 2015.
4A No. 3 Wagoner at 5A No. 7 Grove
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Wagoner 1-1, Grove 2-0.
Last week: Wagoner 43, Tahlequah 3; Grove 49, Jay 6.
Last meeting: Wagoner 22, Grove 20 (2021).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 32-13-1.
Wagoner has won the last 11 meetings. First road game for Wagoner which was 3-3 on the road last season.
Checotah at 2A No. 5 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: KTNT 102.5 FM
Webcast: Eufaula Schools-Ironheads facebook page
Records: Checotah 2-1, Eufaula 1-1.
Last week: Checotah 39, Haskell 29; Eufaula 49, Sequoyah 14.
Last meeting: Eufaula 49, Checotah 6 (2021).
Series record: Checotah leads, 54-52-1.
Eufaula has won the last three meetings. It’s Oklahoma’s longest uninterrupted rivalry – since 1922.
Warner at Chouteau
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 2-0, Chouteau 0-2.
Last week: Warner 28, Central Sallisaw 7; Salina 34, Chouteau 28.
Last meeting: Warner 51, Chouteau 6 (2021).
Series record: Warner leads, 14-5.
Warner has won the last three meetings.
Haskell at Morris
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Haskell 1-1, Morris 1-1.
Last week: Checotah 39, Haskell 29; Morris 18, Henryetta 15.
Last meeting: Haskell 32, Morris 7 (2021).
Series record: Haskell leads, 40-20.
Haskell has won the last 10 meetings. Five of the last six meetings have been decided by one score.
Wyandotte at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wyandotte 1-1, Porter 1-1.
Last week: Caney Valley 38, Wyandotte 0; Porter 27, Hulbert 0.
First meeting.
Last week’s shut was the first for a Pirate defense since 2015 (65 games).
A No. 2 Gore at Savanna
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Gore 3-0, Savanna 1-1.
Last week: Gore 55, Mounds 21; Savanna 26, Canadian 0.
Last meeting: Gore 39, Savanna 7 (2019).
Series record: Gore leads, 10-4.
Gore has won the last three meetings by an average score of 41-4.
Keota at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Keota 1-1, Porum 1-1.
Last week: Quinton 64, Keota 22; Oaks 46, Porum 16.
Last meeting: Keota 48, Porum 0 (2019).
Series record: Keota leads, 21-4.
Keota has was the last nine meetings by an average score of 48-7. Porum’s last win was in 2008 (35-6).
Webbers Falls at C No. 5 Oaks
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 2-1, Oaks 3-0.
Last week: Webbers Falls 54, Arkoma 8; Oaks 46, Porum 16.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 32, Oaks 8 (2021).
Series record: Oaks leads, 7-6.
Webbers Falls has won the last two meetings. The Warriors have scored 132 in its last two games after being held to just six in their season opener.
Gans at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gans 0-3, Midway 2-1.
Last week: Graham-Dustin 68, Gans 46; Midway 72, Bowlegs 26.
Last meeting: Midway 60, Gans 14 (2021).
Series record: Tied, 6-6.
Midway has won the last three meetings. Midway is averaging 53 points per game, Gans is giving up 57.
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
