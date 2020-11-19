Class 4A
Grove at No. 6 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Grove 7-3, Hilldale 10-1.
Last week: Grove 41, Muldrow 13; Hilldale 42, Miami 0.
Last meeting: Grove 23, Hilldale 0 (2007).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 2-1.
Notes: The Hornets came into the week healthy with all back from COVID and RB Eric Virgil in tow with his 1,300-plus yards. The Ridgerunners have won four of their last five with the only loss a 59-14 setback against 4A No. 1 Wagoner. In spite of that route, that’s the most points anyone has scored against a defense under the direction of former Hornet assistant Ryan Keenom — one of those scores was against backups. Hilldale won both regular season meetings in 1986-87. Grove’s win came in the first round of the 2007 playoffs.
Sallisaw at No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Sallisaw 5-4, Wagoner 10-0.
Last week: Sallisaw 31, Oologah 0; Wagoner did not play.
Last meeting: Wagoner 42, Sallisaw 20 (2014).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 34-15-3.
Notes: Wagoner is making its 16th consecutive playoff appearance and has won its opening-round game 15 straight years, the last loss in 2004 against Sallisaw in a 34-0 outcome. The Bulldogs are atop Class 4A in scoring offense and defense, outscoring opponents 47-5. They’ve allowed 107.3 yards per game, 46.6 rushing.
Class 3A
Checotah at No.2 Holland Hall
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 5-5, Holland Hall 8-0.
Last week: Checotah 47, Inola 17; Holland Hall did not play.
First meeting.
Notes: Checotah advances out of the opening round for the second straight year in head coach Zac Ross’s first year at the helm. No Checotah teams have advanced past the second round since 1994. Checotah is playing its fourth ranked opponent this season. The Wildcats are 0-3 with an average loss of 53-15. Holland Hall is making its fifth straight playoff appearance since joining the OSSAA.
Class 2A
Antlers at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Antlers 7-4, Eufaula 7-2.
Last week: Antlers 42, Roland 14; Eufaula did not play.
Last meeting: Eufaula 44, Antlers 20 (2020).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 8-0.
Notes: It’s a district rematch made possible by the added playoff week. Antlers knocked off its crossover opponent and moves on after finishing fifth in league play. Eufaula is making its seventh straight playoff appearance. Ironhead teams are 4-1 at home during that span. Overall this is the Ironheads 30th appearance advancing to the semifinals in 1967, 1975, 2000 and 2001.
Class A
Allen at No. 7 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Allen 6-5, Gore 7-0.
Last week: Allen 28, Porter 21; Gore did not play.
Last meeting: Allen 28, Gore 7 (1993).
Series record: Allen leads, 2-1.
Notes: Gore is making its fourth straight playoff appearance and won its last two opening round games both at home. The Pirates had a bye last week and a COVID cancellation week 10.
Class B
Webbers Falls at Summit Christian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 7-4, Summit Christian 6-0.
Last week: Webbers Falls 54, Cave Springs 6; Summit Christian did not play.
Last meeting: Summit Christian 61, Webbers Falls 16 (2020).
Series record: Summit Christian leads, 1-0.
Notes: Webbers Falls won its first playoff game since 1999 last week. No Warrior team has advanced past the second round since the 1983 team made it to the semifinals.
Class C
Bowlegs at No. 3 Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Bowlegs 5-5, Midway 9-0.
Last week: Bowlegs 34, Wesleyan Christian 31; Midway did not play.
Last meeting: Midway 54, Bowlegs 0 (2020).
Series record: Midway leads, 9-1.
Notes: Midway has won the last nine meetings, but has not won a playoff game since 2005 (11 straight losses). Bowlegs is in the playoffs for the first time since 2004 and won its first playoff game since 2003 last week.
