4A No. 6 Hilldale at McLain
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Hilldale 7-1, 4-1 4A-4; McLain 1-6, 0-4.
Last week: Hilldale 44, Sallisaw 34; McLain did not play.
Last meeting: Hilldale 42, McLain 7 (2015).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 3-0.
McLain QB Mechelsidech Porter competed at that position at Hilldale a year ago with Hornets QB Johnnie Durossette. Porter transferred and Durossette has tossed for 1,156 yards and 13 TDs this year. RB Eric Virgil will look to top 200 yards for the second straight game. He has an area-best 1,249 yards rushing. The Hornets could seal a second-place finish with a win and a Broken Bow loss to Sallisaw. Hilldale is second in Class 4A in scoring offense averaging 40.5 points per game. The Hornets’ No. 6 ranking is their highest since 2018.
Fort Gibson at 4A No. 4 Poteau
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Fort Gibson 6-2, 3-2; Poteau 6-2, 5-0.
Last week: Broken Bow 14, Fort Gibson 13; Poteau 50, Muldrow 6.
Last meeting: Poteau 43, Fort Gibson 7 (2019).
Series record: Poteau leads, 19-8.
Notes: Once 6-0, the Tigers have lost two straight by a combined five points, the first being a four-point loss to Sallisaw. This challenge is against the defending 4A champs. Poteau has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 86-13. Fort Gibson’s last win at Poteau came in 2012.
Grove at 4A No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: www.wagonertv.com
Records: Grove 5-2, 3-2 4A-3; Wagoner 8-0, 5-0.
Last week: Grove 21, Cleveland 14; Wagoner 48, Oologah 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 49, Grove 10 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 30-13-1.
Notes: Wagoner will wrap up the 4A-3 title with a win. The Bulldogs have won the last nine meetings and 12 of the last 13. Wagoner leads Class 4A in scoring offense and defense outscoring opponents an average of 45-3. The lone tie in the series came in the 1963 semifinals (6-6) in which Grove advanced to the finals on first downs (8-7).
Hulbert at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Hulbert 0-4, 0-2 A-8; Warner 4-4, 2-2.
Last week: Gore 49, Hulbert 6; Warner 47, Canadian 6.
Last meeting: Warner 8, Hulbert 0 (2019).
Series record: Warner leads, 12-10.
Notes: Hulbert has won five of the last six meetings. A win would give Warner its first season of at least five wins since 2013. Eagles RB Mason Jim is third in the area in rushing with 1,021 yards.
Canadian at A No. 6 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Canadian 2-4, 1-2 A-8; Gore 6-0, 5-0.
Notes: Gore’s No. 6 ranking is its highest since finishing the 1996 season ranked fourth. The Pirates by record will clinch the district title with a win. Through just six games, Pirates RB Gunner Dozier is 107 yards from 1,000 yards rushing.
Porter at Colcord
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-4, 1-2; Colcord 6-1, 3-1.
Notes: Final regular season road game for the Pirates who are 1-2 away from home.
Webbers Falls at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 4-4, 0-3 B-5; Porum 2-6, 0-3.
Notes: Both teams are sorely looking for a district win in week nine. Porum has won the last four meetings — the last two by shutout. Webbers Falls has dropped four straight after starting 4-0.
COVID Postponements/Cancellations
Washington at Muskogee
Checotah at Sequoyah (Sequoyah did not play this season).
Eufaula at Valliant
Beggs at Haskell
Coyle at Midway
