Bye: Muskogee
McLain at 4A No. 8 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on YouTube
Records: McLain 5-5, Hilldale 8-2.
Last week: McLain 25, Oologah 13; Hilldale 64, Fort Gibson 21.
Last meeting: Hilldale 45, McLain 12 (2021).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 5-0.
Hornet teams have averaged 44 points against McLain over the last four meetings. Third consecutive playoff appearance for Hilldale and 12th in the last 13 years. Hilldale finished third in scoring offense in Class 4A averaging over 39 points.
Ada at 4A No. 7 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Ada 7-3, Wagoner 7-3.
Last week: Ada 21, Broken Bow 7; Wagoner 42, Miami 7.
Last meeting: Wagoner 27, Ada 0 (2005).
Series record: Ada leads, 2-1.
All three meetings have come in the playoffs. Wagoner is making its 18th straight playoff appearance. Bulldogs teams have won 17 straight first round games, the longest current streak among all teams. Wagoner finished fourth in scoring offense and second in scoring defense in Class 4A with a 39-10 advantage over its opponents.
Henryetta at 2A No. 5 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Henryetta 5-5, Eufaula 9-1.
Last week: Henryetta 54, Keys 21; Eufaula 24, Idabel 21.
Last meeting: Eufaula 46, Henryetta 0 (2017).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 11-5.
Eufaula has won the last four meetings. Eufaula is making its ninth-straight playoff appearance. Ironhead teams have won four-straight first-round home games dating back to 2008.
Warner at Idabel
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 8-2, Idabel 7-3.
Last week: Warner 32, Roland 14; Eufaula 24, Idabel 21.
First meeting.
Warner is making its fourth straight playoff appearance – the most consecutive in school history. First back-to-back seasons of eight or more wins since 1993-94.
Haskell at A No. 5 Colcord
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Haskell 5-5, Colcord 10-0.
Last week: Haskell 21, Panama 20; Colcord 61, Afton 0.
Last meeting: Haskell 28, Colcord 13 (2015).
Series record: Colcord leads, 6-2.
Haskell’s first playoff appearance since finishing runner-up in 2015. Haymakers’ first five-win season since 2018 and have not won six or more games since 2015.
Fairland at A No. 3 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Fairland 6-4, Gore 10-0.
Last week: Fairland 24, Ketchum 18; Gore 55, Porter 0.
First meeting.
Gore is making its sixth straight playoff appearance. The Pirates finished the regular season undefeated for a third straight year. Gore finished the regular season first in both scoring offense and defense outscoring its opponents by an average of 57-3.
Webbers Falls at Keota
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 6-4, Keota 8-2.
Last week: Quinton 46, Webbers Fall 0; Keota 66, Gans 18.
Last meeting: Keota 68, Webbers Falls 20 (2017).
Series record: Keota leads, 10-7.
Keota has won the last three meetings. Webbers Falls is making its third playoff appearance in the last four years.
–Compiled by Tommy Cobb
