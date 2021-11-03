Talihina at A No. 2 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m. THURSDAY
Records: Talihina 4-4, 2-3 A-8; Gore 9-0, 5-0.
Last week: Talihina 46, Central Sallisaw 30; Gore 67, Canadian 0.
Last meeting: Gore 37, Talihina 6 (2019).
Series record: Talihina leads, 18-11.
Notes: Gore set a record for points scored in a season last week. The Pirates have scored 406 points eclipsing the previous high of 400 set in 2018.
Ponca City at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Ponca City 3-6, 2-4 6AII-2; Muskogee 2-7, 2-4.
Last week: Bixby 66, Ponca City 13; Washington 54, Muskogee 21.
Last meeting: Muskogee 47, Ponca City 6 (2019).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 12-6-1.
Notes: Muskogee has won the last nine meetings. Ponca City’s last win came in 1968 (28-13). Muskogee has lost seven straight home games (0-4 this season).
Hilldale at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on youtube, fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Hilldale 7-2, 4-2 4A-4; Fort Gibson 6-3, 4-2.
Last week: Hilldale 45, McLain 12; Poteau 49, Fort Gibson 21.
Last meeting: Hilldale 39, Fort Gibson 20 (2020).
Series record: Tied, 19-19.
Notes: Hilldale has won five of the last six meetings. Hilldale is third in scoring offense in Class 4A averaging 42.7 points.
Skiatook at 4A No. 7 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Skiatook 3-6, 2-4 4A-3; Wagoner 7-2, 5-1.
Last week: Skiatook 28, Miami 25; Wagoner 22, Grove 20.
Last meeting: Wagoner 49, Skiatook 7 (2020).
Series record: Skiatook leads, 6-3.
Notes: A win would give Wagoner its 13th straight season of 8 or more wins. Wagoner is third in Class 4A in scoring defense giving up just 12 points a game.
Checotah at Locust Grove
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 2-7, 2-3 3A-3; Locust Grove 2-7, 1-4.
Last week: Checotah 54, Sequoyah 28; Seminole 42, Locust Grove 6.
Last meeting: Checotah 60, Locust Grove 8 (2020).
Series record: Tied, 3-3.
Notes: Checotah is 0-4 at home this season. Locust Grove is third worst in scoring offense in Class 3A averaging 14 points.
Antlers at 2A No. 8 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Antlers 8-1, 5-1 2A-6; Eufaula 8-1, 6-0.
Last week: Hartshorne 13, Antlers 12; Eufaula 49, Valliant 0.
Last meeting: Eufaula 44, Antlers 20 (2020).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 8-0.
Notes: A win gives Eufaula its fourth straight district title – a school record. Eufaula recorded its third shutout last week, the most in a season since 2005. Antlers was averaging nearly 44 points a game before last week’s loss.
Metro Christian at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Metro Christian 6-3, 4-2 2A-7; Haskell 4-5, 3-3.
Last week: Metro Christian 38, Kiefer 12; Beggs 58, Haskell 13.
Last meeting: Metro Christian 31, Haskell 28 OT (2003).
Series record: Tied, 3-3.
Notes: Metro Christian has won the last three meetings by an average of five points.
Porter at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 4-5, 3-2 A-8; Warner 8-1, 4-1.
Last week: Colcord 45, Porter 24; Warner 53, Hulbert 0.
Last meeting: Warner 26, Porter 0 (2020).
Series record: Warner leads, 12-3.
Notes: Warner has won seven of the last eight meetings – the last two by shutout. Warner has shut out three straight opponents. No Eagle team has ever shut out four straight.
Porum at Wetumka
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 1-8, 0-4 B-5; Wetumka 6-3, 3-1.
Last week: Webbers Falls 48, Porum 0; Dewar 54, Wetumka 6.
Last meeting: Wetumka 50, Porum 2 (2020).
Series record: Wetumka leads, 8-1.
Notes: Wetumka has won the last seven meetings scoring at least 50 points in each game.
Webbers Falls at Weleetka
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 6-3, 1-3 B-5; Weleetka 4-5, 2-2.
Last week: Webbers Falls 48, Porum 0; Weleetka 32, Quinton 8.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 40, Weleetka 14 (2020).
Series record: Weleetka leads, 3-2.
Notes: Webbers Falls has clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 2014-15.
Sasakwa at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Sasakwa 7-1, 5-1 C-4; Midway 6-3, 4-2.
Last week: Sasakwa 40, Oaks 32; Midway 70, Coyle 22.
Last meeting: Midway 60, Sasakwa 42 (2020).
Series record: Midway leads, 14-3.
Notes: Midway has won six of the last seven by an average score of 57-28 scoring over 60 five times. Both are ranked third and fourth in Class C in scoring with Sasakwa averaging 54.5 points and Midway at 50.3.
—Compiled by Tommy Cobb
