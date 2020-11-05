Fort Gibson at 4A No. 6 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Fort Gibson 6-3, 3-3 4A-4; Hilldale 8-1, 5-1.
Last week: Poteau 28, Fort Gibson 6; Hilldale 43, McLain 14.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 13, Hilldale 6 (2019).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 19-18.
Notes: Hilldale has won four of the last five meetings, but is without the Red-White Rumble Rock due to last year’s 13-6 Tiger win in the rain at Fort Gibson. The key to both team’s success has been the run game. Eric Virgil has 1,338 yards rushing for Hilldale, an area high. Deven Woodworth has 1,014. But don’t underestimate the passing of either team. Johnnie Durossette has thrown for 1,227 and Cole Mahaney 1,121. That’s 2-3 in the area in that category. To retain the Rock, Fort Gibson will have to shake a trend — the Tigers have lost to nine of their last 10 ranked opponents.
4A No. 1 Wagoner at 4A No. 8 Skiatook
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 9-0, 6-0 4A-3; Skiatook 5-2, 3-1.
Last week: Wagoner 59, Grove 14; Skiatook 42, Miami 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 33, Skiatook 7 (2005).
Series record: Skiatook leads, 6-2.
Notes: Skiatook has won five of the last six meetings, but the teams haven’t met since Dale Condict’s first season in 2005. Skiatook could match Wagoner in district losses, but Wagoner would have an edge in tiebreaker points over both one-loss teams (Bristow the other) and has played two district games than either, but would have to pass the final ranking of coaches since their district has agreed to use coaches rankings to decide seedings. Wagoner remains first in scoring offense and defense in Class 4A. outscoring opponents 47-2. Wagoner has been ranked No. 1 (AP poll) 79 weeks under Condict.
Locust Grove at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Locust Grove 2-6, 2-3 3A-3; Checotah 3-5, 2-3.
Last week: Seminole 45, Locust Grove 6; Checotah did not play.
Last meeting: Locust Grove 29, Checotah 7 (2001).
Series record: Locust Grove leads, 3-2.
Notes: Checotah’s three wins are the fewest for a Wildcat team going into the final week since finishing 3-7 in 2007, but a win and the Wildcats take fourth in the district and get a home playoff game in round one.
Warner at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 5-4, 3-2 A-8; Porter 2-5, 1-3.
Last week: Warner 33, Hulbert 0; Colcord 22, Porter 6.
Last meeting: Warner 18, Porter 0 (2019).
Series record: Warner leads, 11-3.
Notes: Warner has won six of the last seven meetings and is seeking its first winning season since 2013. A win would clinch the third seed in the district for the Eagles.
Wetumka at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wetumka 3-6, 2-2 B-5; Porum 2-7, 0-4.
Last week: Dewar 54, Wetumka 6; Webbers Falls 48, Porum 24.
Last meeting: Wetumka 54, Porum 8 (2017).
Series record: Wetumka leads, 7-1.
Notes: Wetumka has won the last six meetings scoring at least 50 points in each game.
C No. 5 Midway at No. 4 Sasakwa
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 7-0, 4-0 C-4; Sasakwa 7-1, 5-0.
Last week: Midway did not play; Sasakwa 68, Oaks 22.
Last meeting: Sasakwa 32, Midway 28 (2019).
Series record: Midway leads, 13-3.
Notes: First game in three weeks for Midway., and it’s a doozy with the C-4 title on the line. Sasakwa’s only loss came in week three to Strother (46-20). A win gives Midway its first outright district title since 2005.
Cancelled due to COVID
Gore at Talihina
Haskell at Metro Christian
Muskogee at Ponca City
Eufaula at Antlers
