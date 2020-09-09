Checotah at 4A No. 9 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Checotah 1-0, Hilldale 1-0.
Last week: Checotah 30, Hugo 14; Hilldale 54, Rogers 0.
Last meeting: Checotah 35, Hilldale 28 (2019).
Series record: Checotah leads, 15-12.
Notes: Hilldale has won four of the last five meetings and eight of the last ten. Hilldale has opened its season scoring 54 or more points six straight seasons. Checotah has won five of its last six road games.
Fort Gibson at Catoosa
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Fort Gibson 1-0, Catoosa 0-1.
Last week: Fort Gibson 17, Tecumseh 13; Pryor 44, Catoosa 13.
Last meeting: Catoosa 27, Fort Gibson 26 (2013).
Series record: Catoosa leads, 7-1.
Notes: Fort Gibson’s only win in the series came in 2012 (35-32). Fort Gibson starts the season with a win for the first time since 2016.
Tahlequah at 4A No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: Bravadowireless.com/broadcasts
Records: Tahlequah 1-0, Wagoner 1-0.
Last week: Tahlequah 27, McLain 2; Wagoner 28, Coweta 0.
Last meeting: Tahlequah 34, Wagoner 0 (1991).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 25-21-4.
Notes: Tahlequah has won the last 12 meetings, the last four by shutout. Wagoner’s last win in the series came in 1969 (3-0). Series was non-stop between 1924-58. Only two games have been played since 1979. Wagoner has won 29 straight regular season home games.
3A No. 5 Stigler at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Stigler 2-0, Eufaula 0-1.
Last week: Stigler 45, Adair 6; Vian 42, Eufaula 12.
Last meeting: Eufaula 22, Stigler 21 OT (2017).
Series record: Stigler leads, 41-39-2.
Notes: Series is tied 7-7 since 1998. Stigler defeated Sallisaw to start the season, 25-0.
Wewoka at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wewoka 1-0,, Warner 1-0.
Last week: Wewoka 33, Holdenville 12; Warner 37, Savanna 0.
Last meeting wewoka 23, Warner 8 (2011).
Series record: Wewoka leads, 3-0.
Notes: Warner got its biggest season opening win last week since a 40-0 shutout of Chouteau to start the 2012 season.
Claremore Christian at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Claremore Christian 2-0, Porum 1-0.
Last week: Claremore Christian 64, Cornerstone 28; Porum 24, South Coffeyville 6.
First meeting.
Notes: Porum’s last 2-0 start came in 2016. Claremore Christian started the season with a 42-14 win over Foyil.
Open date: Muskogee, Midway, Webbers Falls
COVID cancellations: Haskell at Porter, Mounds at Gore
— Tommy Cobb, correspondent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.