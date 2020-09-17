LOCALLY
5A No. 10 Coweta at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Coweta 1-1, Muskogee 0-2.
Last week: Coweta 34, Frontenac, Kan. 13; Muskogee did not play.
First meeting.
Notes: Home opener for the Roughers by accident, due to damge at Coweta’s stadium due to a drunk driver crash. Muskogee starts 0-2 for the first time since 2015. Muskogee’s 41-0 loss two weeks ago was the first shutout for a Rougher team since a 13-0 loss to Sand Springs in 2014 (56 games). Linebacker Caleb Webb (knee) will return from injury and quarterback Ty Williams, who hasn’t played yet this season, will be a game-time decision as he recovers from a hamstring issue.
Atoka at 4A No. 9 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Hilldale 2-0, Atoka 2-0.
Last week: Hilldale 40, Checotah 0; Atoka 49, Talihina 8.
First meeting.
Notes: Hilldale has back to back shutouts for the first time since 2015. It’s the first time a Hornet team has opened the season with back to back shutouts, and they’ll look to extend it against an opponent they first learned about Wednesday night after Oologah was forced to cancel Friday’s original matchup due to positive COVID-19 tests. RB Eric Virgil has 246 yards in two games rushing. Linebacker Jaden McWilliams is averaging 12 tackles per game. Cornerback Brayden Smith has six tackles for lost yardage.
Glenpool at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Glenpool 1-1, Fort Gibson 2-0.
Last week; Glenpool 20, Durant 0; Fort Gibson 52, Catoosa 17.
First meeting.
Notes: Fort Gibson is 2-0 for the first time since 2014. The Tigers have not entered district play with a 3-0 record since 2014. Sophomore QB Cole Mahaney has three TD passes in two games. In his first three as a freshman in 2019, he had one.
AREA
4A No. 1 Wagoner at 3A No. 5 Sperry
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 2-0, Sperry 1-1.
Last week: Wagoner 22, Tahlequah 10; Sperry 34, Hartshorne 12.
First meeting.
Notes: The 50 points Wagoner has scored are the fewest to start the season since scoring 48 in the first two games of the 2014 season. They scored 22 points in the second half against Tahlequah to win 22-10. But the defense has been stellar, holding Tahlequah to just over 150 yards after holding Coweta to under 100 in a shutout loss in the opener.
Eufaula at Checotah
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: bravadowireless.com/broadcasts
Records: Eufaula 0-2, Checotah 1-1.
Last week: Stigler 40, Eufaula 22; Hilldale 40, Checotah 0.
Last meeting: Eufaula 30, Checotah 20 (2019).
Series record: Checotah leads, 53-48-1.
Notes: Longest uninterrupted rivalry in Oklahoma (since 1922). Series is tied 3-3 over last six meetings. Eufaula is 0-2 for the first time since 2015 but against a rugged schedule — 2A No. 1 Vian and 3A No. 4 Stigler. Checotah was shutout against Hilldale for the first time since a 21-0 loss to Eufaula in 2016 (40 games). Running back Dontierre Fisher was held to 58 yards rushing. Eufaula has struggled with injuries up front as well.
Also:
A No. 6 Gore at Panama, 7 p.m.
Warner at Chouteau, 7 p.m.
Porter at Morrison, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Oaks, 7 p.m.
Hollis at Porum, 6 p.m.
Gans at Midway, 7 p.m.
