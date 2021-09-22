Muskogee at Putnam West
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Records: Muskogee 0-3, Putnam West 0-3.
Last week: Putnam North 56, Putnam West 6; Muskogee did not play.
Last meeting: Muskogee 62, Putnam West 15 (2019).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 4-0.
Notes: Muskogee’s four wins have come by an average score of 47-12. The Roughers will be at full strength with the return of running back Brandon Tolbert in the backfield mix. The game will be on the West campus and not at Putnam City Schools Stadium.
4A No. 3 Poteau at 4A No. 7 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on Youtube
Records: Poteau 2-1, Hilldale 3-0.
Last week: Hilldale 64, Oologah 21; Poteau did not play.
Last meeting: Poteau 38, Hilldale 24 (2020).
Series record: Poteau leads, 10-7.
Notes: Poteau has won the last three meetings. This will be the fourth straight meeting that Poteau has been ranked in the top five. Hilldale despite dominating Oologah, fell out of a tie for sixth to the seventh spot this week.
Fort Gibson at Muldrow
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Fort Gibson 2-1, Muldrow 1-2.
Last week: Fort Gibson 34, Glenpool 26; Spiro 41, Muldrow 35.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 44, Muldrow 7 (2020).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 18-16.
Notes: Fort Gibson has won the last eight meetings. Fort Gibson has won five straight district openers.
Cleveland at 4A No. 5 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Cleveland 1-2, Wagoner 2-1.
Last week: Wagoner 42, Sperry 14; Cleveland did not play.
Last meeting: Wagoner 45, Cleveland 0 (2020).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 8-2.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last eight meetings. Wagoner’s only loss in a district opener under Dale Condict was at Oologah in 2014. Oologah later forfeited due to an ineligible player.
2A No. 7 Eufaula at Hartshorne
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 2-1, Hartshorne 1-2.
Last week: Eufaula 49, Checotah 6; Stigler 62, Hartshorne 0.
Last meeting: Eufaula 47, Hartshorne 14 (2020).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 33-27-2.
Notes: Eufaula has won the last five meetings and 11 of the last 12. Eufaula has its highest AP ranking since 2014.
Haskell at Kiefer
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 1-2, Kiefer 3-0.
Last week: Morrison 34, Haskell 0; Kiefer 28, Commerce 20.
Last meeting: Kiefer 44, Haskell 13 (2020).
Series record: Haskell leads, 5-4.
Notes: Kiefer has won the last three meetings.
Warner at A No. 3 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 3-0, Gore 3-0.
Last week: Warner 51, Chouteau 6; Gore 56, Panama 6.
Last meeting: Gore 7, Warner 6 (2020).
Series record: Gore leads, 23-19.
Notes: Gore has won the last four meetings, Warner won the previous three. Warner’s 3-0 start is its best since starting the 2012 season 3-0.
Talihina at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Talihina 1-1, Porter 0-3.
Last week: Talihina and Porter did not play.
Last meeting: Porter 34, Talihina 18 (2019).
Series record: Talihina leads, 5-1.
Notes: The seven points scored through three games are the fewest for a Pirate team since 2001.
Porum at Arkoma
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 1-1, Arkoma 3-0.
Last week: Arkoma 40, Quinton 34; Porum did not play.
Last meeting: Arkoma 47, Porum 0 (2020).
Series record: Arkoma leads, 15-5.
Notes: Arkoma has won four of the last five meetings.
Cave Springs at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Cave Springs 1-2, Webbers Falls 3-0.
Last week: Webbers Falls 32, Oaks 8; Cave Springs did not play.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 66, Cave Springs 16 (2020).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 4-1.
Notes: Webbers Falls is 3-0 for the second straight year.
Midway at Bowlegs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 2-1, Bowlegs 0-3.
Last week: Midway 60, Gans 14; Life Christian 20, Bowlegs 14.
Last meeting: Midway 54, Bowlegs 0 (2020).
Series record: Midway leads, 9-1.
Notes: Midway has won the last nine meetings by an average score of 55-4. The last three have been by shutout.
Idle: Checotah
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.