 

Putnam West at Muskogee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM

Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts

Records: Putnam West 0-3, Muskogee 0-3.

Last week: Putnam North 47, Putnam West 0; Coweta 42, Muskogee 21.

Last meeting: Muskogee 62, Putnam West 15 (2019).

Series record: Muskogee leads, 4-0.

Notes: A decision will come at noon Friday about the status of this game. Putnam City Schools restrict teams from traveling to counties where the COVID count puts it in an Orange 2 Level or higher. Muskogee’s four wins have come by an average score of 47-12. Muskogee is 0-3 for the first time since 2015. The last 0-4 start for a Rougher team was 2013. The Roughers got bad news this week when tests linebacker/running back Caleb Webb revealed torn knee ligaments. He is lost for the year.

 

4A No. 9 Hilldale at No. 4 Poteau

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club (when available)

Records: Hilldale 3-0, Poteau 1-2.

Last week: Hilldale 27, Atoka 7; Poteau did not play.

Last meeting: Poteau 48, Hilldale 0 (2019).

Series record: Poteau leads, 9-7.

Notes: Hilldale’s turnover count is 7-1 in favor of the defense, which has scored on three of them. Hilldale has allowed just one touchdown in three games. The Hornets will face a Poteau team with just over 20 players out due to COVID-related issues, including numerous starters.  Hornets RB Eric Virgil has 426 yards rushing in three games. 

 

Muldrow at Fort Gibson

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Web: www.fortgibsontigers.tv

Records: Muldrow 0-2, Fort Gibson 3-0.

Last week: Spiro 27, Muldrow 0; Fort Gibson 20, Glenpool 3.

Last meeting: Fort Gibson 57, Muldrow 6 (2019).

Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 17-16.

Notes: Fort Gibson has won the last seven meetings. The Tigers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

 

FEATURED AREA

4A No. 1 Wagoner at Cleveland

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Wagoner 3-0, Cleveland 3-0.

Last week: Wagoner 52, Sperry 0; Cleveland 42, Classen 24.

Last meeting: Wagoner 40, Cleveland 13 (2019).

Series record: Wagoner leads, 7-2.

Notes: Wagoner has won the last seven meetings. Last week’s 52-point win was the biggest regular-season non-district win for a Bulldog teams since a 58-6 win over Roland in 1987.

  

A No. 6 Gore at Warner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Web: bravadowireless.com/broadcasts

Records: Gore 1-0, Warner 2-1.

Last week: Gore 34, Panama 12; Warner 26, Chouteau 7.

Last meeting: Gore 21, Warner 6 (2019).

Series record: Gore leads, 23-19.

Notes: Gore has won the last three meetings, Warner won the previous three. Warner’s 2-1 start is its best since starting the 2012 season 3-0.

 

OTHER AREA GAMES

Webster (0-1) at Checotah (1-2), 7 p.m.

Checotah has won both meetings by a combined score 126-6, but the Wildcats have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2017.

 

Hartshorne (0-3) at Eufaula (1-2), 7 p.m.

Notes: Eufaula has won the last four meetings and 10 of the last 11.

 

Kiefer (1-2) at Haskell (0-1), 7 p.m.

Kiefer has won the last two meetings. Haskell has not played since a 38-0 loss to Sequoyah-Claremore in week one.

 

Bowlegs (2-1) at Midway (3-0), 7 p.m.

Midway has won the last eight meetings by an average score of 55-4. The last two have been by shutout. 

 

Arkoma  (2-1) at Porum (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Arkoma has won three of the last four meetings.

 

Canceled due to COVID

Porter at Talihina

