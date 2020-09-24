Putnam West at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Putnam West 0-3, Muskogee 0-3.
Last week: Putnam North 47, Putnam West 0; Coweta 42, Muskogee 21.
Last meeting: Muskogee 62, Putnam West 15 (2019).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 4-0.
Notes: A decision will come at noon Friday about the status of this game. Putnam City Schools restrict teams from traveling to counties where the COVID count puts it in an Orange 2 Level or higher. Muskogee’s four wins have come by an average score of 47-12. Muskogee is 0-3 for the first time since 2015. The last 0-4 start for a Rougher team was 2013. The Roughers got bad news this week when tests linebacker/running back Caleb Webb revealed torn knee ligaments. He is lost for the year.
4A No. 9 Hilldale at No. 4 Poteau
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club (when available)
Records: Hilldale 3-0, Poteau 1-2.
Last week: Hilldale 27, Atoka 7; Poteau did not play.
Last meeting: Poteau 48, Hilldale 0 (2019).
Series record: Poteau leads, 9-7.
Notes: Hilldale’s turnover count is 7-1 in favor of the defense, which has scored on three of them. Hilldale has allowed just one touchdown in three games. The Hornets will face a Poteau team with just over 20 players out due to COVID-related issues, including numerous starters. Hornets RB Eric Virgil has 426 yards rushing in three games.
Muldrow at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Muldrow 0-2, Fort Gibson 3-0.
Last week: Spiro 27, Muldrow 0; Fort Gibson 20, Glenpool 3.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 57, Muldrow 6 (2019).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 17-16.
Notes: Fort Gibson has won the last seven meetings. The Tigers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014.
FEATURED AREA
4A No. 1 Wagoner at Cleveland
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 3-0, Cleveland 3-0.
Last week: Wagoner 52, Sperry 0; Cleveland 42, Classen 24.
Last meeting: Wagoner 40, Cleveland 13 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 7-2.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last seven meetings. Last week’s 52-point win was the biggest regular-season non-district win for a Bulldog teams since a 58-6 win over Roland in 1987.
A No. 6 Gore at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: bravadowireless.com/broadcasts
Records: Gore 1-0, Warner 2-1.
Last week: Gore 34, Panama 12; Warner 26, Chouteau 7.
Last meeting: Gore 21, Warner 6 (2019).
Series record: Gore leads, 23-19.
Notes: Gore has won the last three meetings, Warner won the previous three. Warner’s 2-1 start is its best since starting the 2012 season 3-0.
OTHER AREA GAMES
Webster (0-1) at Checotah (1-2), 7 p.m.
Checotah has won both meetings by a combined score 126-6, but the Wildcats have lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2017.
Hartshorne (0-3) at Eufaula (1-2), 7 p.m.
Notes: Eufaula has won the last four meetings and 10 of the last 11.
Kiefer (1-2) at Haskell (0-1), 7 p.m.
Kiefer has won the last two meetings. Haskell has not played since a 38-0 loss to Sequoyah-Claremore in week one.
Bowlegs (2-1) at Midway (3-0), 7 p.m.
Midway has won the last eight meetings by an average score of 55-4. The last two have been by shutout.
Arkoma (2-1) at Porum (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Arkoma has won three of the last four meetings.
Canceled due to COVID
Porter at Talihina
