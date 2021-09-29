Cave Springs at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (Thursday)
Records: Cave Springs 1-3, Porum 1-3.
Last week: Webbers Falls 52, Cave Springs 14; Arkoma 40, Porum 12 (Fri.), Gans 30, Porum 22 (Mon.).
Last meeting: Porum 48, Cave Springs 8 (2020).
Series record: Porum leads, 8-5.
Notes: Porum has won the last three meetings by a combined score of 142-14.
6A No. 5 Sand Springs at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Sand Springs 4-0, 1-0 6AII-2; Muskogee 1-3, 1-0.
Last week: Sand Springs 30, Ponca City 13; Muskogee 42, Putnam West 12.
Last meeting: Sand Springs 45, Muskogee 14 (2020).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 23-7.
Notes: Muskogee has won three of the last four meetings. The 12 points given up last week were the fewest in 14 games for a Rougher defense.
Broken Bow at 4A No. 10 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on Youtube
Records: Broken Bow 3-1, 1-0; Hilldale 3-1, 0-1.
Last week: Broken Bow 42, Stilwell 0; Poteau 46, Hilldale 16.
Last meeting: Hilldale 35, Broken Bow 34 (2020).
Series record: Broken Bow leads, 9-5.
Notes: Hilldale was held under 20 points for the first time in 17 games last week.
Stilwell at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Stilwell 0-3, 0-1; Fort Gibson 3-1, 1-0.
Last week: Broken Bow 42, Stilwell 0; Fort Gibson 49, Muldrow 7.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 42, Stilwell 25 (2020).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 27-15.
Notes: Fort Gibson has won the last 11 meetings. Fort Gibson has outscored Stilwell 53-14 in its last six meetings.
4A No. 5 Wagoner at Bristow
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Wagoner 3-1, 1-0 4A-3; Bristow 3-1, 1-0.
Last week: Bristow 42, Miami 7; Wagoner 55, Cleveland 14.
Last meeting: Wagoner 28, Bristow 7 (2020).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 2-1.
Notes: After scoring a total of 34 points in its first two games, Wagoner has averaged 48.5 in its last two. Wagoner teams have been ranked in the AP poll for 74 consecutive weeks.
Checotah at 3A No. 7 Stigler
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 0-4, 0-0 3A-3; Stigler 3-1, 0-1.
Last week: Seminole 28, Stigler 21; Checotah did not play.
Last meeting: Stigler 56, Checotah 39 (2020).
Series record: Stigler leads, 46-34-2.
Notes: Checotah is facing is third straight AP-ranked opponent and fourth in five games. Both teams have combined for an average of 90 points in the last three games.
2A No. 7 Eufaula at Hugo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 3-1, 1-0 2A-6; Hugo 3-1, 1-0.
Last week: Eufaula 49, Hartshorne 12; Hugo 14, Atoka 0.
Last meeting: Eufaula 28, Hugo 0 (2020).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 8-0.
Notes: Eufaula has been ranked for six consecutive weeks, the most since 2008. Eufaula has won its last five road games.
Morris at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Morris 0-4, 0-1 2A-7; Haskell 1-3, 0-1.
Last week: Victory Christian 58, Morris 7; Kiefer 56, Haskell 29.
Last meeting: Haskell 20, Morris 14 (2020).
Series record: Haskell leads, 39-20.
Notes: Haskell has won the last nine meetings. The last five meetings have been decided by eight points or less.
Colcord at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Colcord 4-0, 1-0 A-8; Warner 3-1, 0-1.
Last week: Colcord 57, Central Sallisaw 0; Gore 14, Warner 8.
Last meeting: Colcord 12, Warner 7 (2020).
Series record: Warner leads, 2-1.
Notes: The 27 points given up through its first four games are the fewest for a Warner team since 2012.
Canadian at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Canadian 1-3, 1-0 B-5; Porter 1-3, 1-0.
Last week: Canadian 8, Hulbert 6; Porter 44, Talihina 30.
Last meeting: Porter 29, Canadian 8 (2020).
Series record: Porter leads, 1-0.
Notes: The 44 points scored last week were the most for a Pirate team since a 52-6 win over Liberty the second game of 2018.
Central Sallisaw at A No. 2 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Central Sallisaw 1-3, 0-1 A-8; Gore 4-0, 1-0.
Last week: Colcord 57, Central Sallisaw 0; Gore 14, Warner 8.
Last meeting: Gore 47, Central 25 (2020).
Series record: Central leads, 8-7.
Notes: Gore has won 19 straight regular season games. The Pirates’ #2 ranking is its highest ever.
Maud at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Maud 3-1, 1-0 C-4; Midway 3-1, 1-0.
Last week: Maud 32, Oaks 16, Midway 60, Bowlegs 12.
Last meeting: Midway 52, Maud 20 (2020).
Series record: Maud leads, 7-2.
Notes: Since losing to Arkoma, Midway has outscored its last two opponents, 120-26.
Webbers Falls at Watts
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 4-0, Watts 0-3.
Last week: Webbers Falls 52, Cave Springs 14; Watts did not play.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 62, Watts 0 (2011).
Series record: Watts leads, 9-5.
Notes: Watts has won seven of the last eight.
—Compiled by Tommy Cobb
