Bartlesville at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Bartlesville 1-4, 0-2 6AII-2; Muskogee 0-4, 0-1.
Last week: Washington 34, Bartlesville 7; Sand Springs 45, Muskogee 14.
Last meeting: Muskogee 44, Bartlesville 27 (2019).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 45-26-3.
Notes: Muskogee has won the last four meetings and needs a win here to stay in the playoff hunt. The 48 points scored through four games are the fewest for a Rougher team since 2014 (43 points).
Stilwell at Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Stilwell 1-4, 0-2 4A-4; Hilldale 4-1, 1-1.
Last week: Fort Gibson 42, Stilwell 25; Hilldale 35, Broken Bow 34.
Last meeting: Hilldale 35, Stilwell 17 (2019).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 10-4.
Notes: Hilldale has won the last 10 meetings and are coming off a dramatic rally in the final minute at Broken Bow. The Hornets, who have been in distance learning all week, have been hit with substantial contact tracing due to COVID and will have some different faces in the lineup, making for a challenge to go to 4-0 at home this season. In those games, the Hornets have allowed just seven points. Stilwell won the first four meetings played (1986-89).
McLain at No. 9 Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: McLain 1-4, 0-2 4A-4; Fort Gibson 5-0, 2-0.
Last week: Poteau 28, McLain 18; Fort Gibson 42, Stilwell 25.
First meeting.
Notes: Tigers are 5-0 for the first time since 2014. Fort Gibson’s 37.5 point average is the most since that same 2014 team averaged 40 points through its first five games. McLain has lost four straight since a season-opening win against Tulsa Central, but have been within a touchdown either at game’s end or late against both Sallisaw and Poteau. Fort Gibson will be without running back/linebacker Deven Woodworth, who along with a Stilwell player got one-game suspensions for a scuffle last week.
Area best
Colcord at A No. 6 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Colcord 5-0, 2-0 A-8; Gore 3-0, 2-0.
Last week: Colcord 12, Warner 7; Gore 47, Central Sallisaw 25.
Last meeting: Gore 28, Colcord 13 (1989).
Series record: Gore leads, 4-2.
Notes: Colcord has defeated Central (37-6) and Warner – Gore’s last two opponents.
4A No. 1 Wagoner at Catoosa
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 5-0, 2-0 4A-3; Catoosa 0-5, 0-2.
Last week: Wagoner 28, Bristow 7; Grove 52, Catoosa 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 56, Catoosa 7 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 25-12.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last eight meetings with only two being decided by less than 29 points. The 17 points allowed by the Bulldogs are the fewest in Class 4A. The 226 allowed by Catoosa are the most. With the Wagoner defense playing at its level, holding Bristow to 10 yards in the second half last week, and averaging 95.8 allowed a game, you get the picture.
Checotah at Seminole
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 2-3, 1-1 3A-3; Seminole 2-1, 1-1.
Checotah has won two of the last three meetings by a combined total of three points.
Eufaula at Atoka
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 3-2, 2-0 2A-6; Atoka 4-1, 2-0.
Eufaula has won the last six meetings. After giving up 42 and 40 points in each of its first two games, the Ironhead defense has allowed a total of 26 in its last three. Atoka’s only loss came at Hilldale (27-7).
Haskell at Victory Christian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 1-2, 1-1 2A-7; Victory Christian 2-2, 2-0.
Haskell snapped a four-game losing streak dating back to last year with its win over Morris.
Central Sallisaw at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Central 1-4, 0-2 A-8; Warner 2-3, 0-2.
Two of Warner’s three losses have come by a total of six points.
Porum at B No. 2 Dewar
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 2-3, 0-0 B-5; Dewar 5-0, 0-0.
Notes: Dewar has won the last six meetings by an average score of 52-5.
Webbers Falls at Quinton
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 4-1, 0-0 B-5; Quinton 3-2, 0-0.
Series was played non-stop from 1972-95. Fourth straight road game for Warriors. who are 2-1.
Midway at Wilson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 5-0, 2-0 C-4; Wilson 1-2, 0-2.
Midway has shut out Wilson in both meetings by 52-0 scores. The Chargers are averaging 56.4 points which is second in Class C.
