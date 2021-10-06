Muskogee at Bartlesville
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Muskogee 1-4, 1-1 6II-2; Bartlesville 1-4, 0-2.
Last week: Sand Springs 48, Muskogee 34; Washington 66, Bartlesville 0.
Last meeting: Bartlesville 52, Muskogee 24 (2020).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 45-27-3.
Notes: Muskogee has won four of the last five meetings. Bartlesville is averaging just over seven points, the second fewest in Class 6A.
Hilldale at Stilwell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on youtube
Records: Hilldale 2-3, 0-2 4A-4; Stilwell 0-4, 0-2.
Last week: Broken Bow 38, Hilldale 31; Fort Gibson 58, Stilwell 8.
Last meeting: Hilldale 52, Stilwell 6 (2020).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 11-4.
Notes: Hilldale has won the last 11 meetings. Stilwell is averaging 5.2 points, the fewest in Class 4A.
Fort Gibson at McLain
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Fort Gibson 4-1, 2-0 4A-4; McLain 0-5, 0-2.
Last week: Fort Gibson 58, Stilwell 8; Poteau 51, McLain 6.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 22, McLain 6 (2020).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 1-0.
Notes: Fort Gibson is second in scoring offense in Class 4A averaging just over 43 points. McLain is giving up 41 points, the most in Class 4A.
Catoosa at 4A No. 9 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Catoosa 2-3, 1-1 4A-3; Wagoner 3-2, 1-1.
Last week: Grove 56, Catoosa 27; Bristow 3, Wagoner 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 70, Catoosa 0 (2020).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 26-12.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last nine meetings with only two being decided by 29 points or less. This is Wagoner’s lowest AP ranking since 2014.
3A No. 4 Seminole at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Seminole 5-0, 1-0 3A-3; Checotah 0-5, 0-1.
Last week: Seminole did not play; Stigler 41, Checotah 0.
Last meeting: Seminole 40, Checotah 34 (2020).
Series record: Seminole leads, 6-2.
Notes: Seminole is the fourth straight ranked opponent the Wildcats have faced. Seminole is second in scoring defense in Class 3A giving up 10 points per game.
Atoka at 2A No. 10 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Atoka 1-4, 0-2 2A-6; Eufaula 4-1, 2-0.
Last week: Antlers 22, Atoka 13; Eufaula 14, Hugo 7.
Last meeting: Eufaula 44, Atoka 28 (2020).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 13-7.
Notes: Eufaula has won the last seven meetings. Last week’s 14 points was a season low for the Ironheads.
Victory Christian at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Victory Christian 3-2, 2-0 2A-7; Haskell 2-3, 1-1.
Last week: Victory Christian 58, Kiefer 42; Haskell 32, Morris 7.
Last meeting: Victory Christian 61, Haskell 6 (2020).
Series record: Haskell leads, 3-2.
Notes: Haskell snapped a five-game home losing streak last week.
Warner at Central Sallisaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 4-1, 1-1 A-8; Central 1-4, 0-2.
Last week: Warner 22, Colcord 21; Gore 61, Central 6.
Last meeting: Warner 46, Central 19 (2020).
Series record: Central leads, 11-1.
Notes: Warner is 7-3 in its last 10 road games.
A No. 3 Gore at Colcord
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gore 5-0, 2-0 A-8; Colcord 4-1, 1-1.
Last week: Gore 61, Central Sallisaw 6; Warner 22, Colcord 21.
Last meeting: Gore 39, Colcord 15 (2020).
Series record: Gore leads, 5-2.
Notes: Gore is fourth in scoring offense, averaging 47 and third in scoring defense giving up just 8. Colcord is averaging 45 and giving up 9.
Porter at Hulbert
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-3, 2-0; Hulbert 0-5, 0-2.
Last week: Porter 41, Canadian 14; Talihina 60, Hulbert 28.
Last meeting: Porter 30, Hulbert 14 (2019).
Series record: Tied, 15-15.
Notes: Hulbert has won four of the last five meetings. Porter has scored 40 or more points in back to back games for the first time since 2015.
B No. 2 Dewar at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Dewar 5-0, 0-0 B-5, Porum 1-4, 0-0.
Last week: Dewar 66, Summit Christian 47; Cave Springs 30, Porum 8.
Last meeting: Dewar 60, Porum 0 (2020).
Series record: Dewar leads, 7-2.
Notes: Dewar leads Class B in scoring and second in all classes averaging 59 points. Dewar has won the last seven meetings.
Quinton at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Quinton 2-3, 0-0 B-5, Webbers Falls 5-0, 0-0,
Last week: Caddo 42, Quinton 0; Webbers Falls 46, Watts 0.
Last meeting: Quinton 62, Webbers Falls 14 (2020).
Series record: Quinton leads, 17-8.
Notes: Webbers Falls is 5-0 for the first time since 1999. Quinton has lost three straight after starting 2-0.
Midway at Wilson Henryetta
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 4-2, 1-1 C-4; Wilson 0-5, 0-2.
Last week: Maud 42, Midway 36 OT; Oaks 52, Wilson 6.
Last meeting: Midway 52, Wilson 6 (2020).
Series record: Midway leads, 3-0.
Notes: Midway has won all three meetings by an average score of 52-2. Midway has won 12 straight road games.
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
