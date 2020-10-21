6A No. 1 Bixby at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Bixby 6-0, 3-0 6AII-2; Muskogee 0-6, 0-3.
Last week: Bixby 51, Sand Springs 20; Choctaw 26, Muskogee 10.
Last meeting: Bixby 63, Muskogee 21 (2019).
Series record: Bixby leads 7-2.
Notes: Bixby has won the last three meetings. Bixby has won 31 straight games. Bixby is second in Class 6A in scoring offense averaging 47 points per game.
Sallisaw at 4A No. 8 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Sallisaw 4-2, 3-1 4A-4; Hilldale 6-1, 3-1.
Last week: Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 34; Hilldale 48, Muldrow 14.
Last meeting: Sallisaw 40, Hilldale 21 (2019).
Series record: Sallisaw leads 8-6.
Notes: Hilldale has won three of the last four meetings. Hilldale has outscored opponents 173-13 at home this season.
Broken Bow at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Broken Bow 3-2, 3-1 4A-4; Fort Gibson 6-1, 3-1.
Last week: Broken Bow 38, McLain 6; Sallisaw 39, Fort Gibson 34.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 28, Broken Bow 14 (2019).
Series record: Broken Bow leads 12-10.
Notes: Final home game for the Tigers who have won six straight at home.
Oologah at 4A No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Oologah 2-3, 2-1 4A-3; Wagoner 7-0, 4-0.
Last week: Grove 30, Oologah 23; Wagoner 70, Miami 8.
Last meeting: Wagoner 38, Oologah 19 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads 17-4.
Notes: Wagoner has won 15 of the last 16 meetings. Wagoner is first in scoring defense in Class 4A allowing just over three points. The Bulldogs are first in offense scoring over 45 points. Oologah defeated Catoosa 48-0 Friday before losing to Grove Monday night.
3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Lincoln Christian 6-0, 3-0 3A-3; Checotah 3-4, 2-2.
Last week: Lincoln Christian 42, Seminole 13; Checotah 42, Westville 6.
Last meeting: Lincoln Christian 56, Checotah 21 (2019).
Series record: Lincoln Christian leads 3-0.
Notes: Lincoln Christian has scored 56, 55, and 56 points in its three games with the Wildcats. Lincoln Christian is first in Class 3A in scoring averaging 49 points.
Eufaula at Idabel
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 5-2, 4-0 2A-6; Idabel 5-1, 4-0.
Last week: Eufaula 51, Wilburton 6; Idabel 26, Antlers 22.
Last meeting: Eufaula 42, Idabel 28 (2017).
Series record: Idabel leads 5-4.
Notes: Eufaula has won 18 consecutive district games.
Idabel’s only loss came against Kingston (34-12) in its season opener.
