Muskogee at 6A No. 1 Bixby

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM

Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org

Records: Muskogee 2-5, 2-2 6AII-2; Bixby 7-0, 4-0.

Last week: Choctaw 49, Muskogee 32; Bixby 58, Sand Springs 14.

Last meeting: Bixby 63, Muskogee 21 (2019).

Series record: Bixby leads, 7-2.

Notes: Bixby has won the last three meetings. Bixby has won 43 straight games. Bixby leads Class 6A in scoring averaging 59 points.

 

 Hilldale at Sallisaw

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on youtube

Records: Hilldale 5-2, 2-2 4A-4; Sallisaw 1-6, 1-3.

Last week: Hilldale 51, Muldrow 14; Fort Gibson 43, Sallisaw 21.

Last meeting: Hilldale 44, Sallisaw 34 (2020).

Series record: Hilldale has won four of the last five meetings. Hilldale has won six straight road games including three this season. Sallisaw has been outscored by its opponents 37-14.

 

Fort Gibson at 4A No. 10 Broken Bow

Kickoff: 7:30  p.m.

Webcast: Varsitystream.com/broken-bow-high-school/home.html

Records: Fort Gibson 6-1, 4-0 4A-4; Broken Bow 6-1, 4-0.

Last week: Fort Gibson 43, Sallisaw 21; Broken Bow 44, McLain 0.

Last meeting: Broken Bow 14, Fort Gibson 13 (2020).

Series record: Broken Bow leads, 13-10.

Notes: Fort Gibson is second in Class 4A in scoring offense averaging over 45 points. Broken Bow is second in scoring defense giving up only 12.

 

4A No. 9 Wagoner at Oologah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Webcast: Wagonertv.com

Records: Wagoner 5-2, 3-1 4A-3; Oologah 3-4, 2-2.

Last week: Wagoner 55, Miami 16; Catoosa 21, Oologah 20.

Last meeting: Wagoner 48, Oologah 0 (2020).

Series record: Wagoner leads, 18-4.

Notes: Wagoner has won 16 of the last 17 meetings. Wagoner has been ranked in the AP top 10 for 77 straight weeks.

 

Checotah at 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Checotah 1-6, 1-2 3A-3; Lincoln Christian 8-0, 4-0.

Last week: Checotah 50, Westville 34; Lincoln Christian 35, Seminole 7.

Last meeting: Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 6 (2020).

Series record: Lincoln Christian leads, 4-0.

Notes: Lincoln Christian has averaged 58 points in its four contests with the Wildcats. The Bulldogs lead Class 3A in scoring averaging 51 points.

 

Idabel at 2A No. 8 Eufaula

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Idabel 4-3, 3-1 2A-6; Eufaula 6-1, 4-0.

Last week: Antlers 50, Idabel 19; Eufaula 55, Wilburton 0.

Last meeting: Eufaula 53, Idabel 26 (2020).

Series record: Tied, 5-5.

Notes: Eufaula has won 24 straight district games. Eufaula is third in Class 2A in scoring defense giving up just over 10 points.

 

Henryetta at Haskell

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Henryetta 1-6, 1-3 2A-7; Haskell 3-4, 2-2.

Last week: Kiefer 58, Henryetta 27; Haskell 43, Okmulgee 8.

Last meeting: Henryetta 20, Haskell 8 (2020).

Series record: Henryetta leads, 8-2-1.

Notes: Henryetta has won the last five meetings. Henryetta’s only win came against Morris (28-9).

 

 Canadian at Warner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Canadian 1-6, 1-3 A-8; Warner 6-1, 3-1.

Last week: Central Sallisaw 34, Canadian 22; Warner 55, Talihina 0.

Last meeting: Warner 47, Canadian 6 (2020).

Series record: Warner leads, 1-0.

Notes: Warner is fourth in Class A in scoring defense giving up just over nine points. Warner’s 55-point win last week was the biggest for an Eagle team since a 69-8 win over Keota in 1993.

 

Porter at Central Sallisaw

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Porter 3-4, 3-1A-8; Central Sallisaw 2-5, 1-3.

Last week: Gore 74, Porter 14; Central Sallisaw 34, Canadian 22.

Last meeting: Central 28, Porter 21 (2020).

Series record: Central leads, 5-0.

Notes: The 74 points given up last week were the most for a Pirate team since a76-12 playoff loss to Crescent in 2017.

 

Quinton at Porum

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Quinton 3-4, 1-1 B-5; Porum 1-6, 0-2.

Last week: Wetumka 50, Quinton 30; Weleetka 60, Porum 16.

Last meeting: Quinton 50, Porum 0 (2020).

Series record: Quinton leads, 22-1.

Notes: Porum’s only win in the series came in 2018 (18-16).

 

Webbers Falls at Wetumka

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Webbers Falls 5-2, 0-2 B-5; Wetumka 5-2, 2-0.

Last week: Dewar 63, Webbers Falls 14; Wetumka 50, Quinton 30.

Last meeting: Wetumka 34, Webbers Falls 20 (2020).

Series record: Wetumka leads, 3-2.

Notes: Wetumka has won the last three meetings.

 

 Graham-Dustin at Midway

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Graham-Dustin 4-3, 2-2 C-4; Midway 4-3, 2-2.

Last week: Graham-Dustin 60, Bowlegs 14; Oaks 48, Midway 46 OT.

Last meeting: Midway 22, Graham-Dustin 20 (2019).

Series record: Tied, 1-1.

Notes: Midway has lost both district games at home in overtime. The Chargers are 0-3 at home this season.

Compiled by Tommy Cobb

