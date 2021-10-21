Muskogee at 6A No. 1 Bixby
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Muskogee 2-5, 2-2 6AII-2; Bixby 7-0, 4-0.
Last week: Choctaw 49, Muskogee 32; Bixby 58, Sand Springs 14.
Last meeting: Bixby 63, Muskogee 21 (2019).
Series record: Bixby leads, 7-2.
Notes: Bixby has won the last three meetings. Bixby has won 43 straight games. Bixby leads Class 6A in scoring averaging 59 points.
Hilldale at Sallisaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on youtube (if broadcasting, check link on Hilldale Public Schools Facebook Page today). Sallisaw: MixTV on YouTube, Mix 105.1 FM.
Records: Hilldale 5-2, 2-2 4A-4; Sallisaw 1-6, 1-3.
Last week: Hilldale 51, Muldrow 14; Fort Gibson 43, Sallisaw 21.
Last meeting: Hilldale 44, Sallisaw 34 (2020).
Series record: Hilldale has won four of the last five meetings. Hilldale has won six straight road games including three this season. Sallisaw has been outscored by its opponents 37-14.
Fort Gibson at 4A No. 10 Broken Bow
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Varsitystream.com/broken-bow-high-school/home.html
Records: Fort Gibson 6-1, 4-0 4A-4; Broken Bow 6-1, 4-0.
Last week: Fort Gibson 43, Sallisaw 21; Broken Bow 44, McLain 0.
Last meeting: Broken Bow 14, Fort Gibson 13 (2020).
Series record: Broken Bow leads, 13-10.
Notes: Fort Gibson is second in Class 4A in scoring offense averaging over 45 points. Broken Bow is second in scoring defense giving up only 12.
4A No. 9 Wagoner at Oologah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Wagoner 5-2, 3-1 4A-3; Oologah 3-4, 2-2.
Last week: Wagoner 55, Miami 16; Catoosa 21, Oologah 20.
Last meeting: Wagoner 48, Oologah 0 (2020).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 18-4.
Notes: Wagoner has won 16 of the last 17 meetings. Wagoner has been ranked in the AP top 10 for 77 straight weeks.
Checotah at 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 1-6, 1-2 3A-3; Lincoln Christian 8-0, 4-0.
Last week: Checotah 50, Westville 34; Lincoln Christian 35, Seminole 7.
Last meeting: Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 6 (2020).
Series record: Lincoln Christian leads, 4-0.
Notes: Lincoln Christian has averaged 58 points in its four contests with the Wildcats. The Bulldogs lead Class 3A in scoring averaging 51 points.
Idabel at 2A No. 8 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Idabel 4-3, 3-1 2A-6; Eufaula 6-1, 4-0.
Last week: Antlers 50, Idabel 19; Eufaula 55, Wilburton 0.
Last meeting: Eufaula 53, Idabel 26 (2020).
Series record: Tied, 5-5.
Notes: Eufaula has won 24 straight district games. Eufaula is third in Class 2A in scoring defense giving up just over 10 points.
Henryetta at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Henryetta 1-6, 1-3 2A-7; Haskell 3-4, 2-2.
Last week: Kiefer 58, Henryetta 27; Haskell 43, Okmulgee 8.
Last meeting: Henryetta 20, Haskell 8 (2020).
Series record: Henryetta leads, 8-2-1.
Notes: Henryetta has won the last five meetings. Henryetta’s only win came against Morris (28-9).
Canadian at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Canadian 1-6, 1-3 A-8; Warner 6-1, 3-1.
Last week: Central Sallisaw 34, Canadian 22; Warner 55, Talihina 0.
Last meeting: Warner 47, Canadian 6 (2020).
Series record: Warner leads, 1-0.
Notes: Warner is fourth in Class A in scoring defense giving up just over nine points. Warner’s 55-point win last week was the biggest for an Eagle team since a 69-8 win over Keota in 1993.
Porter at Central Sallisaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 3-4, 3-1 A-8; Central Sallisaw 2-5, 1-3.
Last week: Gore 74, Porter 14; Central Sallisaw 34, Canadian 22.
Last meeting: Central 28, Porter 21 (2020).
Series record: Central leads, 5-0.
Notes: The 74 points given up last week were the most for a Pirate team since a76-12 playoff loss to Crescent in 2017.
Webbers Falls at Wetumka
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 5-2, 0-2 B-5; Wetumka 5-2, 2-0.
Last week: Dewar 63, Webbers Falls 14; Wetumka 50, Quinton 30.
Last meeting: Wetumka 34, Webbers Falls 20 (2020).
Series record: Wetumka leads, 3-2.
Notes: Wetumka has won the last three meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.