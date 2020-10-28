4A No. 6 Hilldale at McLain
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Hilldale 7-1, 4-1 4A-4; McLain 1-6, 0-4.
Last week: Hilldale 44, Sallisaw 34; McLain did not play.
Last meeting: Hilldale 42, McLain 7 (2015).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 3-0.
Notes: Hilldale is second in Class 4A in scoring offense averaging 40.5 points per game. The Hornets’ No. 6 ranking is their highest since 2018.
Fort Gibson at 4A No. 4 Poteau
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Fort Gibson 6-2, 3-2; Poteau 6-2, 5-0.
Last week: Broken Bow 14, Fort Gibson 13; Poteau 50, Muldrow 6.
Last meeting: Poteau 43, Fort Gibson 7 (2019).
Series record: Poteau leads, 19-8.
Notes: Poteau has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 86-13. Fort Gibson’s last win at Poteau came in 2012.
Grove at 4A No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: www.wagonertv.com
Records: Grove 5-2, 3-2 4A-3; Wagoner 8-0, 5-0.
Last week: Grove 21, Cleveland 14; Wagoner 48, Oologah 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 49, Grove 10 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 30-13-1.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last nine meetings and 12 of the last 13. Wagoner leads Class 4A in scoring offense and defense outscoring opponents an average of 45-3. The lone tie in the series came in the 1963 semifinals (6-6) in which Grove advanced to the finals on first downs (8-7).
Valliant at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Valliant 2-4, 0-3; 2A-6; Eufaula 6-2, 5-0.
Last week: Valliant did not play; Eufaula 53, Idabel 26.
Last meeting: Eufaula 41, Valliant 7 (2019).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 9-4.
Notes: Eufaula has won the last seven meetings. Final regular season home game for the Ironheads who are 3-1 at Paul Bell Stadium.
Hulbert at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Hulbert 0-4, 0-2 A-8; Warner 4-4, 2-2.
Last week: Gore 49, Hulbert 6; Warner 47, Canadian 6.
Last meeting: Warner 8, Hulbert 0 (2019).
Series record: Warner leads, 12-10.
Notes: Hulbert has won five of the last six meetings. A win would give Warner its first season of at least five wins since 2013.
Canadian at A No. 6 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Canadian 2-4, 1-2 A-8; Gore 6-0, 5-0.
Last week: Warner 47, Canadian 6; Gore 49, Hulbert 6.
First meeting.
Notes: Gore’s No. 6 ranking is its highest since finishing the 1996 season ranked fourth.
Porter at Colcord
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-4, 1-2; Colcord 6-1, 3-1.
Last week: Central Sallisaw 28, Porter 21; Colcord 42, Talihina 0.
Last meeting: Colcord 36, Porter 12 (2019).
Series record: Colcord leads, 2-0.
Notes: Final regular season road game for the Pirates who are 1-2 away from home.
Webbers Falls at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 4-4, 0-3 B-5; Porum 2-6, 0-3.
Last week: Wetumka 34, Webbers Falls 20; Quinton 50, Porum 0.
Last meeting: Porum 24, Webbers Falls 0 (2019).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 17-14.
Notes: Porum has won the last four meetings – the last two by shutout. Webbers Falls has dropped four straight after starting 4-0.
COVID Postponements/Cancellations
Washington at Muskogee
Checotah at Sequoyah (Sequoyah did not play this season).
Beggs at Haskell
Coyle at Midway
