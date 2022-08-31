Putnam City at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Putnam City 0-1, Muskogee 1-0.
Last week: McGuinness 52, Putnam City 17; Muskogee 28, Enid 26.
Last meeting: Muskogee 33, Putnam City 23 (2013).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 2-1.
Notes: First Rougher home game not at Indian Bowl since 1938. Last week was the first win in a season opener for Muskogee since 2019. Muskogee has lost eight straight home games.
4A No. 8 Hilldale at Edison
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on youtube
Records: Hilldale 0-0, Edison 0-0.
Last week: Neither team played.
First meeting.
Notes: Hilldale begins the season ranked in the top 10 for the second straight year. Hilldale has won 13 straight season openers. Hornet teams are 8-2 in their last 10 road games.
Fort Gibson at 4A No. 9 Berryhill
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Berryhill 0-0, Fort Gibson 0-1.
Last week: Berryhill did not play; Oologah 26, Fort Gibson 14.
Last meeting: Berryhill 27, Fort Gibson 23 (2021).
Series record: Berryhill leads, 3-0.
Notes: Berryhill has won the last two meetings by a combined seven points. Fort Gibson is 3-7 in its last 10 road games.
4A No. 2 Coweta at No. 5 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: wagonertv.com
Records: Coweta 1-0, Wagoner 0-0.
Last week: Coweta 44, Carl Albert 14; Wagoner did not play.
Last meeting: Coweta 37, Wagoner 13 (2021).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 38-26-1.
Notes: Wagoner has won eight of the last nine meetings. Wagoner starts its 17th straight season ranked in the AP top 10. Coweta is Wagoner’s highest ranked regular season opponent since Oologah in 2016.
Sequoyah-Claremore at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Sequoyah-Claremore 1-0; Checotah 1-0.
Last week: Sequoyah-Claremore 55, Inola 7; Checotah 42, East Central 9.
First meeting.
Notes: Last week’s 42 points were the most in a season opener for a Wildcat team since a 62-7 win over Santa Fe South in 2005.
2A No. 5 Vian at 2A No. 4 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: lakescountry1021.com
Records: Vian 0-1, Eufaula 0-0.
Last week: Washington 39, Vian 24; Eufaula did not play.
Last meeting: Vian 34, Eufaula 27.
Series record: Vian leads, 18-17-1.
Notes: Vian has won the last 11 meetings. Eufaula’s last win came in 2008 (23-14). Third straight year that both teams are ranked.
Warner at Savanna
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Warner 0-0, Savanna 0-0.
Last week: Neither team played.
Last meeting: Warner 54, Savanna 0 (2021).
Series record: Savanna leads, 13-7.
Notes: Warner has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 91-0. Warner is 8-2 in its last 10 road games.
Keys at A No. 2 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: 96.3FM, 93.3FM, 1350AM, NFHS Network
Records: Keys 0-0, Gore 1-0.
Last week: Keys did not play; Gore 60, Wilburton 0.
Last meeting: Keys 26, Gore 6 (2007).
Series record: Keys leads, 4-0.
Notes: Previous two scheduled meetings in 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to COVID. Gore has been ranked in the AP top 10 for 31 straight weeks. Gore has won five straight home openers.
Caney Valley at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Caney Valley 0-1, Haskell 0-0.
Last week: Pawhuska 52, Caney Valley 7; Haskell did not play.
Last meeting: Haskell 55, Caney Valley 8 (2019).
Series record: Haskell leads, 6-0.
Notes: Average score in the six meetings is 51-12. Haskell has lost its last three season openers. Haskell will be playing in Class A for the first time since 2009.
Mounds at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Mounds 0-0, Porter 0-0.
Last week: Neither team played.
Last meeting: Mounds 56, Porter 7 (2021).
Series record: Mounds leads, 18-8.
Notes: Mounds has won three of the last four meetings. Porter has lost five straight season openers.
Midway at Arkoma
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Midway 1-0, Arkoma 0-0.
Last week: Midway 58, Cave Springs 22; Arkoma did not play.
Last meeting: Arkoma 56, Midway 8 (2021).
Series record: Tied, 7-7.
Notes: Midway has won three of the last four meetings. Midway has won six straight season openers.
Porum at South Coffeyville
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Porum 0-0, South Coffeyville 0-1.
Last week: Porum did not play; Welch 50, South Coffeyville 0.
Last meeting: Porum 60, South Coffeyville 30 (2021).
Series record: Porum leads, 5-0.
Notes: Porum has opened the last six seasons with a win and averaging 42 points.
Wesleyan Christian at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wesleyan Christian 0-0, Webbers Falls 0-1.
Last week: Wesleyan Christian did not play; Regent Prep 53, Webbers Falls 6.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 40, Wesleyan Christian 27 (2021).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 2-0.
Notes: Webbers Falls has won eight of its last 11 home games including a 4-1 record last season.
