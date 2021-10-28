Muskogee at 6A No. 2 Washington
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Muskogee 2-6, 2-3 6AII; Washington 7-1, 4-1.
Muskogee’s slim playoff hopes hinge on winning out and Sand Springs losing out to gain fourth.
McLain at Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on youtube
Records: McLain 0-8, 0-5 4A-4; Hilldale 6-2, 3-2.
Notes: Hilldale has averaged 44 points against McLain in their last three meetings.
4A No. 2 Poteau at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Poteau 7-1, 5-0 4A-4; Fort Gibson 6-2, 4-1.
The Tigers’ hopes for anything better than a third-place decider next week is to end Poteau’s 26-game 4A-4 win streak.
4A No. 8 Wagoner at 4A No. 5 Grove
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Wagoner 6-2, 4-1 4A-3; Grove 8-0, 5-0.
Wagoner has won the last 10 meetings and 13 of the last 14. Grove leads Class 4A in scoring averaging 51 points. Wagoner is second in scoring defense giving up just 11. Wagoner gets in the 4A-3 driver’s seat with a win of five or more.
Sequoyah at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Sequoyah 0-7, 0-4 3A-3; Checotah 1-7, 1-3.
Checotah enhances its playoff chances with a win.
2A No. 8 Eufaula at Valliant
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 7-1, 5-0 2A-8; Valliant 1-7, 0-5.
Eufaula has won the last eight meetings and also its last eight road games. Has no impact on standing, Eufaula settles that with Antlers next week.
Haskell at 2A No. 3 Beggs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 4-4, 3-2 2A-7; Beggs 7-1, 5-0.
Beggs has won the last four meetings. Haskell’s 48-point win last week was its biggest since a 62-6 win over Chelsea in 2015.
Warner at Hulbert
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 7-1, 4-1 A-8; Hulbert 0-8, 0-5.
Warner clinches a home playoff with a win.
Colcord at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Colcord 6-2, 3-2; Porter 4-4, 4-1.
Both teams are in the postseason.
A No. 2 Gore at Canadian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gore 8-0, 5-0 A-8; Canadian 1-7, 1-4.
Notes: Gore clinches A-8 with a win or a Warner loss.
Porum at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 1-7, 0-3 B-5; Webbers Falls 5-3, 0-3.
It’s to stay out of last, but both still have playoff possibilities.
Midway at Coyle
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 5-3, 3-2 C-4; Coyle 2-6, 2-3.
A loss would be devastating to Midway’s playoff hopes. A win keeps them in position to finish as high as second.
