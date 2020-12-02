Class 4A: Cushing at No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Cushing 9-3, Wagoner 12-0.
Last week: Cushing 34, Hilldale 28; Wagoner 21, Tuttle 14.
Last meeting: Cushing 21, Wagoner 13 (1981).
Series record: Cushing leads, 1-0.
Notes: Only meeting came in the first round of the 1981 playoffs at Wagoner. Wagoner is making its 12th semifinal appearance under coach Dale Condict and 14th overall. Wagoner is 38-11 under Condict in playoff games and 29-6 since 2010. Cushing is making its third semifinal appearance since 2014. Wagoner has outscored its opponents 46-5 this season. Cushing has won four straight after losing three of its last six regular season games.
Class 2A: No. 9 Oklahoma Christian at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Oklahoma Christian 10-0, Eufaula 9-2.
Last week: Oklahoma Christian 19, Community Christian 13; Eufaula 45, Victory Christian 21.
First meeting.
Notes: Eufaula is making its second quarterfinal appearance in three years and seventh overall. Ironhead teams are 5-1 in quarterfinal games. Eufaula’s last quarterfinal win came in 2005 against Blanchard, 34-0. Oklahoma Christian is in the quarterfinals for the sixth time since moving to 11-man in 2003. The Saints won the Class 2A championship in 2012.
