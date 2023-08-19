BASEBALL
BRAGGS SWEEPS PRUE — Jaylen Melton and Logan Faulconer both finished 2-for-2 with two runs as the Wildcats came away with a 9-1 victory in the first game. Lakota Martin pitched a one-hitter with four strikeouts and one walk in picking up the win.
In the nightcap, Braggs (2-2) won 16-2 as every Wildcat batter had a hit and scored a run. Madtilde Clark was 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs. She also pitched one inning with two strikeouts and a walk. Nathaniel Martinez closed out the game with one strikeout and a single walk.
EASTERN TOURNAMENT — Oktaha defeated Wister, 9-1, to finish 3-0 through the tournament, and was led by Dylan Walden who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Wister scored first taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but a Mason Pickering solo home run helped the Tigers tie the game. Oktaha (9-0) took the lead at 5-1 in the third and then a two-run home run from Walden in the fourth increased the lead to 7-0. Darren Ledford went five innings and allowed four hits with five strikeouts in earning the win.
FASTPITCH
WILSON FASTPITCH FESTIVAL — Porter could not keep up with Henryetta (Wilson) in a 4-1 loss. Addie Criner took the loss in the circle while also leading the Lady Pirates at the plate with two hits. Courtney Dickey had the lone RBI for Porter.
Mounds shutout the Lady Pirates, 9-0, thanks to a seven-run fourth inning. Criner again took the loss for Porter (4-5) as she and Aaliyah Moore both had one hit.
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT— Oktaha jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the opening stanza, helped by a three-run blast by Peyton Bryan as it shutout Quinton, 8-0. Sidney Highfill went five innings and pitched a one-hitter to pick up the win. Bryan led Oktaha with two hits and three RBIs. Oktaha had four stolen bases.
Ava Scott powered the bats as she finished with five RBIs on three hits in leading Oktaha (10-0) over the North Rock Creek JV, 7-0. Scott had a two-run home run in the fourth inning that upped the lead to 5-0. Mileigh Needham pitched a two-hit game as she went six innings to get the win. Hannah Focht went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ryleigh Bacon added two hits and three scores.
Fort Gibson took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Payton Russell sacrifice bunt, but that was the only offense it could muster in a 5-1 loss to Haskell. After tying the game, the Lady Haymakers took the lead at 4-1 with three runs in the third. RayLin Morgan earned the win for Haskell as she gave up just two hits in four innings with seven strikeouts. The losing pitcher was Kristjan Cantrell who went 3-2/3 innings and gave up six hits and four earned runs. Raylin Morgan, Audrey Turknett, Saylor Brown, Riley Westmoreland, Cheyanna Morgan and Hayden Ward all collected one hit for the Lady Haymakers. Miley Wafford and Cantrell had one hit apiece for the Lady Tigers.
Fort Gibson (2-8) turned it around and defeated Keys, 7-3, as Russell and Rylea Mendenhall helped it to a 4-0 lead over the first three innings. Russell had a sacrifice RBI bunt and Mendenhall an RBI single to give FTG a 2-0 lead in the first. In the third, Mendenhall had a sacrifice RBI bunt and Russell an RBI double to double the lead. Kaiah Austin got the win as she two-hit Keys in five innings.
Haskell beat Quinton, 16-2, as Cheyanna Morgan delivered five runs on two hits. The Lady Haymakers (8-2) went wild in the top of the fourth inning as they scored eight runs on eight hits to finalize the score. Josie Enkey and RayLin Morgan led Haskell as both finished 3-for-4 and combined for seven RBIs. Ward and Brown added two hits.
ROGERS STATE FESTIVAL : AT CLAREMORE HS — Eufaula scored all of its runs in the bottom of the second inning and held strong to defeat Crossings Christian, 3-1. Avery Williams, who earned the win, led the Lady Ironheads (7-2) as she finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT— Gore outlasted Catoosa and won 14-9. Kenley Webb led the way as she went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs. River Shoemake also had three RBIs.
Later, Gore fell to Preston, 10-1. Emily Daily led Gore (2-7) with two hits from the leadoff position. Preston scored nine runs in the second inning to capture the win.
OWASSO FESTIVAL— Union scored 13 runs in the third, taking a 14-2 advantage en route to a 15-4 lopsided victory over Wagoner. Zoie Griffin and Kiwi Birdtail had given the Lady Bulldogs a 2-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles before the game took a turn. Birdtail finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Kenzie Fourkiller took the loss.
Wagoner regrouped and beat Edmond Memorial, 5-3. Griffin rang up 10 strikeouts in eight innings as she earned the win. The Lady Bulldogs (7-3-1) got the winning runs in the top of the eighth thanks to RBI doubles from Camaya Renshaw and Adryen Coker to finalize the score. Renshaw, who batted leadoff, finished 2-for-3 with three runs.
Muskogee scored five runs in the second inning to defeat Bartlesville, 9-1. Jaliyah Simmons had the biggest hit in the inning with a two-run blast helping the Lady Roughers to a 7-1 lead. Kyra Rowland recorded the win allowing just the single run on six hits through six innings. Muskogee had 17 hits in the game and was led by Jaye Barnoskie and Gabbi Davis, both who finished 3-for-4. Davis added two RBIs. Kambri Johnson, Peyton Jackson and Jamiah Maxwell all collected two hits. Maxwell finished with three RBIs.
Owasso had a huge second inning as it scored 10 runs en route to a 16-2 win over the Lady Roughers. The lone highlight for Muskogee (4-3) was a third-inning solo home run from Simmons, who along with Barnoski, finished with two hits. Lariah Stewart had one RBI. Simmons took the loss.
VOLLEYBALL
SALINA TOURNAMENT— Wagoner swept its opponents on the day as it won all three of its matches. The Lady Bulldogs beat Sperry, 2-0. Wagoner took set one, 25-18, and set two, 25-8. Hulbert lost to Wagoner, 2-0 as the Lady Bulldogs took both sets, 25-11 and 25-19, respectively. Berryhill wasn’t as easy, but Wagoner (5-5) got the 2-1 win. The Lady Bulldogs lost the first set, 25-22 but took set two, 25-19 and set three, 15-7.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
FASTPITCH
ROGERS STATE FESTIVAL : AT CLAREMORE HS — Eufaula vs. Poteau, 9 a.m.; Haskell vs. Spiro, 4 p.m.; AT ROGERS STATE — Eufaula vs. Tah. Sequoyah, 12:30 p.m.; Haskell vs. Verdigris, 8:30 p.m.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT: Gore vs. Checotah, 1 p.m.; vs. Warner, 2:30 p.m.; Preston vs. Checotah, 4 p.m.; Warner vs. Preston, 5:30 p.m.
OWASSO FESTIVAL : Wagoner vs. Owasso, 10 a.m.; Muskogee vs. Tahlequah, 4 p.m.; vs. Union, 6 p.m.;
QUAPAW FESTIVAL : Porter vs. Afton, 1 p.m.; vs. Quapaw, 2:30 p.m.
