BASEBALL
DALE INVITATIONAL — Oktaha defeated Latta 11-1 Friday night and advanced to the championship final at 4 p.m. today. The Tigers jumped ahead 4-0 in the first inning and cruised to the finish behind Maddux Edwards’ 3-for-4 showing. Darren Ledford had two hits, including a fifth inning home run and ended with three RBIs, Mason Pickering added two hits and two RBIs, Braxton Casey had three RBIs and Kipton Christian went 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead Oktaha (4-0). Avery Browning got the win while Dillion Madewell pitched in relief.
FASTPITCH
DEWAR 10, CHECOTAH 0 — Checotah managed just two hits against the Lady Dragons on Friday, as Layna Vandiver and Kathrine Anderson were the entire offense for the Lady Wildcats (1-4). Hailey Prince took the loss allowing eight runs (three earned), four hits and seven walks.
GORE TOURNAMENT — Gore couldn’t find a way to muster any offense in a 15-1 loss to Sallisaw to begin Friday’s games. The Lady Pirates were held to three hits and the only run came from Paige Curran as she belted a second-inning home run. The Lady Pirates then fell to Webbers Falls, 6-3 in the final game of the day. Leading 3-2 in the last inning, things fell apart for Gore (0-3) as it gave up four runs to the Lady Warriors. Kynley Webb, River Shoemake, Natalie Casteel and Kennedy Williams each collected one hit for the Lady Pirates. Kendra Huckaby and Shoemake scored one run apiece. The Lady Warriors were shutout by Stilwell earlier in the day, 9-0. Gore plays for seventh place at 10 a.m. while Webbers falls (1-1) will play for fifth at 11:30 a.m. today.
WILBURTON FESTIVAL — Oktaha scored 11 runs in the first inning enroute to a 13-0 win over Hartshorne. Brynna Rodden and Hannah Focht led the charge as both finished 3-for-3. Kristen Berry led the Lady Tigers in the RBI department with four on the day. Ava Scott and Focht both hit home runs for Oktaha (3-0) as Scott went deep in the first inning with a three-run blast and Focht went yard in the third inning and finished with three RBIs. Mileigh Needham earned the win as she pitched a two-hitter.
HASKELL FESTIVAL — In a back-and-forth contest, Fort Gibson gave way to Kansas in the end and fell to the Lady Comets, 2-1. Kaiah Austin took the loss for the Lady Tigers, but also had the only RBI as she batted in Miley Wafford who led FTG with two hits. Against Coweta, Fort Gibson came away with a 16-5 decision as it piled up 19 walks at the plate with Austin, Wafford, Matty Laney and Alexa Ragsdale registering three free passes each. Kristjan Cantrell earned the win going 2-1/3 innings with Austin taking over in relief. Cantrell led FTG going 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Fort Gibson (1-4) scored seven runs in the second inning to take an 8-3 lead. Haskell defeated Union, 9-0 as RayLin Morgan pitched a one-hit shutout. Saylor Brown powered the Lady Haymakers’ bats with her two hits and four RBIs. Hayden Ward finished 3-for-3 and Riley Westmoreland added two hits and a pair of stolen bases. Wagoner handed Haskell a 3-0 loss as Zoie Griffin rang up 11 strikeouts in a two-hit masterpiece. Kiwi Birdtail, Camaya Renshaw, Jaziah Pierce, Griffin, Jayln and Kenzie Fourkiller collected one hit each for the Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Haymakers (2-1) were paced by Layla Markou and Ward with a hit apiece. Morgan took the loss in the circle. Wagoner beat Lincoln Christian 9-3 as Renshaw drove in four runs on two hits, including an inside the park grand slam in the fourth inning. Kenzi Fourkiller picked up the win allowing just two hits. Birdtail led the Lady Bulldogs (4-0) as she finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
WARRIORETTE FASTPITCH CLASSIC — Porter vs. Allen rescheduled for 10 a.m. today.
BROKEN ARROW TOURNAMENT — Pryor defeated Hilldale 1-0 in game one. Finlee Allred took the loss despite striking out seven batters. Kensley Allen had the only hit for the Lady Hornets. Tahlequah handed Hilldale a 14-4 loss in the second contest. Macie Mackey had a single with two RBIs and Allen had an RBI single and also took the loss. Lilly Beverage, Bailey McClain and Sarah Chapa all collected hits for Hilldale (0-2).
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
DALE INVITATIONAL — Championship, Oktaha vs. Dale-Fort Cobb winner, 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH
GORE FASTPITCH TOURNAMENT — Seventh Place, Gore vs. Okmulgee-Roland loser, 10 a.m.; Fifth Place, Webbers Falls vs. Okmulgee-Roland winner, 11:30 a.m.; Championship, Eufaula vs. Stilwell, 2:30 p.m.
HASKELL FESTIVAL — Wagoner vs. Union, 11 a.m.; vs. Coweta, 2 p.m.; Haskell vs. Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.; vs. Coweta, 5 p.m.
BROKEN ARROW TOURNAMENT — Hilldale vs. Jenks, 9 a.m.; vs. Claremore, 3 p.m.
WARRIORETTE FASTPITCH CLASSIC — Porter vs. Allen, 10 a.m.; Other TBD
VOLLEYBALL
TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH TOURNAMENT — Okay vs. Berryhill, 9 a.m. Westville vs. Wagoner, 10:10 a.m.; Okay vs. Wagoner, 12:30 p.m.; Wagoner vs. Berryhill, 1:40 p.m.; Okay vs. Westville, 2:50 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.