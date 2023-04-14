PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
CHECOTAH 15, OKMULGEE 7 — Checotah won its fifth game in a row as Charles Collins and Lane Elliot both had three hits in leading the Wildcats (7-15).
MUSKOGEE 7, TULSA EDISON 0 — Ben Fullbright, Kale Testerman, Dale Grant, Thairenn Thompson and Jarrett Crawford all finished with two hits to lead Muskogee (8-14).
PORUM 14, WEBBERS FALLS 7 — Porum (16-7) jumped ahead 8-2 in the first inning and was led by Isaiah Sallee who had three hits on the night while Michael Wright added two hits. Webbers Falls (10-11) was powered by Braydan Robinson who was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
FAIRLAND TOURNAMENT — Class A No. 17 Porter defeated Chelsea 16-1 in the first contest of the day. The Pirates (20-11) followed up with a 6-5 loss to the Grove JV.
BIXBY/BA TURF WAR FESTIVAL — Class 2A No. 2 Oktaha (16-4) picked up a 11-2 win over Booker T Washington as Kipton Christian drove in five runs on two hits. Christian also picked up the win as he surrendered two runs on four hits over three and a third innings, striking out four. Preston Holmes threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Eufaula lost to Piedmont 10-2. The Ironheads (12-11), who took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, lost the advantage when Piedmont scored two runs in the fourth and added five more in the fifth for a 7-1 turnaround. Luke Adcock, Jaxson Lange, Jonathan Hicks and Taber Grider accounted for Eufaula’s four hits with one apiece.
DAWSON SUMNER INVITATIONAL — Class 2A No. 15 Warner fell to No. 18 Haskell, 11-10 as it surrendered five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to allow the Haymakers to take a 10-6 and sway the momentum. Adam and Caden Thompson both finished with three hits and three RBIs in leading the Eagles (11-8). Two of Adam Thompson’s hits were home runs. Austin Spradlin and Beau Thomas added two hits each. Haskell (9-7) was led by Brannon Westmoreland who finished 5-for-5 with a trifecta of RBIs. Dylan Ozinga and Lucas King added three hits apiece.
Gore, despite not registering a hit the entire game, put up 10 points in the first inning but it was not enough as the Pirates fell to Preston, 16-12.
CLAREMORE/PRYOR FESTIVAL — Fort Gibson opened the day with a big 16-7 win over Sapulpa. The Tigers set the standard early grabbing a 7-1 first inning lead and cruised from there. Gannon Sherl led FTG with four RBIs on two hits while Wyatt Pierce, Cole Mahaney and Hunter Branch also collected a pair of base knocks apiece. Landon Nail got the win on the mound allowing seven hits and six runs in three innings. Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse closed out pitching duties in relief as he went two innings with one hit and one run allowed and three strikeouts.
SLOW PITCH
PORUM 11, MCCURTAIN 1 — Leia Johnson was 3-of-3 with two RBIs in leading the Lady Panthers who set the tone early, scoring four runs in the first inning to lead 4-1. RiLee Miller added two hits while Zoe Davis, also with two hits, had four RBIs.
FORT GIBSON SPLITS — Class 5A No. 10 Fort Gibson beat Roland 13-10 behind Kaiah Austin’s three hits and four RBIs. Gracie Williams also had three hits and added two RBIs. No. 11 Muldrow handed the Lady Tigers (10-9) a 7-1 loss as Williams had two hits to lead FTG.
SOCCER
FORT GIBSON 1, CASCIA HALL 0 (B) — Rex Carr had the winning kick in overtime and was assisted by Simeon Adair as Fort Gibson (9-4, 5-0 4A-4) pulled out the win.
WAGONER 6, SKIATOOK 4 (B) — Harley Baker led Wagoner (7-6, 3-2 4A-3) with four goals and one assist while Ethan Muehlenweg had one goal and three assists. Logan Bloxsom added one goal and Anthony Teyon Jr had one assist of his own. Caiden Dick finished with six saves.
HILLDALE 3, REGENT PREP 1 (G) — Gabby Dover, Estrella Estrada and Aspen Nunn had a goal each in leading Hilldale (7-5, 4-1 4A-4). Hallie Foreman had five saves
FORT GIBSON 3, CASCIA HALL 1 (G) — Grace Parker had two goals and Maggie Baker scored the second. Fort Gibson ( 9-3, 5-0 District 4A-4) had 17 shots on goal and Kam Walker registered four saves.
SKIATOOK 4, WAGONER 2 (G) — Lynzi Romine and Alyssa Langston had one goal apiece for Wagoner (5-7, 1-4 4A-3), while Kiah Bobo and Lanie had one assist each. Beth Moore ended the night with 20 saves.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Rose State at Connors State (2), 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Fairland Tournament: Porter vs. Vinita JV, 12 p.m.
Dawson Sumner Invitational: Third Place, Warner vs. Gore, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, Haskell vs. Preston, 3 p.m.
Bixby/BA Turf War Festival: Oktaha vs. Edmond Memorial, 12:15 p.m.M
Central Tournament: Seventh Place, 12 p.m.; Fifth Place, 2 p.m.
