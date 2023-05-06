BASEBALL
REGIONALS
CLASS 6A
AT BROKEN ARROW — Muskogee (12-22) was on the wrong end of a 14-0 shutout at the hands of Bixby.
CLASS 4A
AT FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson (24-8) secured a spot in the regional championship with Friday’s 9-1 win over Lincoln Christian and are one win away from a third consecutive trip to the State Tournament. Senior and Oklahoma State commit, Weston Rouse stood on the mound for the final time at the Tigers’ home field as he captured the win recording 12 strikeouts. Offensively, the Tigers made their living on timely hits and aggressive baserunning.
AT SEMINOLE — Moved from Cushing to Seminole’s turf field, Wagoner and Poteau resumed their game from Thursday, which was halted in the bottom of the third inning due to rain, as the Bulldogs held a 7-0 lead. That would not hold as the Pirates rallied to defeat Wagoner, 9-7. Poteau scored six runs in the fifth to trim the score to one point, before taking the lead, 8-7 with two runs in the sixth. Gabe Rodriguez was 2-for-4 to highlight Wagoner while Cody Wheeler had three RBIs. The Bulldogs failed to keep their season alive, losing to Inola, 5-4. Wagoner surrendered a 4-2 lead late as the Longhorns scored three runs in the top of the sixth for the win. Trey Wood was 2-for-4 in leading the Bulldogs (10-11).
CLASS 3A
AT CASCIA HALL — Eufaula (19-15) resumed Thursday’s game with Sequoyah Claremore which was stopped in the middle of the third inning with the Ironheads in command 3-0. That trend continued to the tune of a 12-0 win. Draven Gragg got the victory as he allowed just two hits over five innings. He also had eight strikeouts on his ledger. Luke Adcock led Eufaula at the Plate with two hits in three appearances. The Ironheads advanced to the championship game with a 7-0 win over Valliant. Adcock pitched the one-hit complete game and finished with seven strikeouts.
CLASS 2A
AT OKTAHA — Maddox Edwards was brilliant on the hill on Friday, as he threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead No. 2 Oktaha past No. 18 Walters 12-0. Hunter Dearman led the Tigers (25-5) with two hits, both of them home runs.
AT SILO — No. 16 Warner scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and defeat No. 17 Chouteau, 7-2. Justin Duke the Eagles victory as he went seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six. Warner totaled eight hits in the game led by Austin Spradlin and Caden Thompson who both collected two hits. The Eagles’ season ended as they lost 9-0 to No. 1 Silo. Thompson had the only hit for Warner (19-14).
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Arkansas State University Mountain Home at Connors State College (2), 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.
PREP
CLASS 6A
AT BROKEN ARROW — Muskogee (12-22) was on the wrong end of a 14-0 shutout at the hands of Bixby.
CLASS 4A
AT FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson (24-8) secured a spot in the regional championship with Friday’s 9-1 win over Lincoln Christian and are one win away from a third consecutive trip to the State Tournament. Senior and Oklahoma State commit, Weston Rouse stood on the mound for the final time at the Tigers’ home field as he captured the win recording 12 strikeouts. Offensively, the Tigers made their living on timely hits and aggressive baserunning.
AT SEMINOLE — Moved from Cushing to Seminole’s turf field, Wagoner and Poteau resumed their game from Thursday, which was halted in the bottom of the third inning due to rain, as the Bulldogs held a 7-0 lead. That would not hold as the Pirates rallied to defeat Wagoner, 9-7. Poteau scored six runs in the fifth to trim the score to one point, before taking the lead, 8-7 with two runs in the sixth. Gabe Rodriguez was 2-for-4 to highlight Wagoner while Cody Wheeler had three RBIs. The Bulldogs failed to keep their season alive, losing to Inola, 5-4. Wagoner surrendered a 4-2 lead late as the Longhorns scored three runs in the top of the sixth for the win. Trey Wood was 2-for-4 in leading the Bulldogs (10-11).
CLASS 3A
AT CASCIA HALL — Eufaula (19-15) resumed Thursday’s game with Sequoyah Claremore which was stopped in the middle of the third inning with the Ironheads in command 3-0. That trend continued to the tune of a 12-0 win. Draven Gragg got the victory as he allowed just two hits over five innings. He also had eight strikeouts on his ledger. Luke Adcock led Eufaula at the Plate with two hits in three appearances. The Ironheads advanced to the championship game with a 7-0 win over Valliant. Adcock pitched the one-hit complete game and finished with seven strikeouts.
CLASS 2A
AT OKTAHA — Maddox Edwards was brilliant on the hill on Friday, as he threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead No. 2 Oktaha past No. 18 Walters 12-0. Hunter Dearman led the Tigers (25-5) with two hits, both of them home runs.
AT SILO — No. 16 Warner scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and defeat No. 17 Chouteau, 7-2. Justin Duke the Eagles victory as he went seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six. Warner totaled eight hits in the game led by Austin Spradlin and Caden Thompson who both collected two hits. The Eagles’ season ended as they lost 9-0 to No. 1 Silo. Thompson had the only hit for Warner (19-14).
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Arkansas State University Mountain Home at Connors State College (2), 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.
PREP
BASEBALL
REGIONALS
CLASS 6A
AT BROKEN ARROW
MUSKOGEE VS. BROKEN ARROW, 12 P.M. (ELIMINATION GAME)
CLASS 4A
AT FORT GIBSON
FORT GIBSON VS, TBD, 2:30 P.M. (CHAMPIONSHIP)
CLASS 3A
AT CASCIA HALL
EUFAULA VS. TBD, 3 P.M (CHAMPIONSHIP)
CLASS 2A
AT OKTAHA
OKTAHA VS. TBD, 2 P.M. (CHAMPIONSHIP)
REGIONALS
CLASS 6A
AT BROKEN ARROW
MUSKOGEE VS. BROKEN ARROW, 12 P.M. (ELIMINATION GAME)
CLASS 4A
AT FORT GIBSON
FORT GIBSON VS, TBD, 2:30 P.M. (CHAMPIONSHIP)
CLASS 3A
AT CASCIA HALL
EUFAULA VS. TBD, 3 P.M (CHAMPIONSHIP)
CLASS 2A
AT OKTAHA
OKTAHA VS. TBD, 2 P.M. (CHAMPIONSHIP)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.