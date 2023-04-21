COLLEGE
BASEBALL
CONNORS STATE 9, NEO A&M 3 — Six runs in the eighth inning led Connors State College past NEO A&M on Friday. Elijah Alexander and Tyson Fourkiller each had RBIs in the frame. Luke Rolland was credited with the victory for Connors State College (41-5, 17-2). Rolland lasted seven innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out six. Tyler Bates threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Connors State socked three home runs on the day. Blake Simpson went deep in the third inning whilst Alexander and Fourkiller went yard in the eighth. Fourkiller went 3-for-5 at the plate.
PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
FORT GIBSON 6, HILLDALE 5 — Hilldale fell to rival Fort Gibson on Senior Night in a close game. The Hornets were unable to capitalize on their early opportunities, leaving the score 0-0 after the first two innings. In the fourth inning, the Hornets scored four runs to take the lead, but the Tigers responded with three runs in the fifth to tie the game. In the seventh, the Tigers (21-7) scored two runs to take the lead and the Hornets (14-10) were unable to respond. Senior Landon Nail pitched a complete game for FTG while Wyatt Pierce and Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse both drove in crucial RBIs. Noteworthy to mention, the senior squad for Fort Gibson remain undefeated against Hilldale.
MCALESTER FESTIVAL — Four runs in the third inning gave Class A No. 1 Rattan a 6-0 lead in what would be an eventual 8-0 win over Muskogee, Friday. The Roughers (11-15) collected six hits as a team and were led by Luke Jamison who went 2-for-2.
Eufaula’s Hayden Robinson and Luke Adcock teamed up to shutout Antlers 4-0. Adcock got the start and in four innings he didn’t allow a hit and he struck out six men. Robinson, in relief, went three innings and allowed two hits with four strikeouts. Draven Gragg, Kaden Bumgarner and Jonathan Hicks all finished with two hits apiece for the Ironheads (15-12). Bumgarner had two RBIs while Gragg and Hicks had one each.
Wagoner grabbed a late lead and scored three runs in the sixth inning to hang on to defeat McAlester, 6-5. Gabe Rodriguez led the Bulldogs (8-8) as he went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
WARNER 12, ROLAND 3 — Class 2A No. 13 Warner scored six runs in the fourth inning to come back from a 3-2 deficit and cruise to the win. Jace Jackson got the win for the Eagles as he lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out ten. Adam Thompson went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Warner (20-9).
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
CLASS A
AT PORTER — The No. 17 Porter Pirates claimed the Class A District Championship with a 12-2 win over Porum in the second game, Friday. Porum pushed the championship to the extra contest with a 7-5 win over the Pirates to start the day. Blake Cole led Porter (24-14) with a combined 4-for-7, five RBI performance. Mason Plunk and Tyler Durrett added three hits apiece and Logan Crain had two. Rylind Tillery led Porum (18-9) with four hits on the day and two RBIs. Kyle Rock added two hits as the Panthers’ season came to an end.
CHECOTAH TOURNAMENT — Checotah (9-18) lost to Stilwell, 12-11 Friday night. No other stats given.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT - Class 2A No. 17 Haskell clinched its spot in Saturday's championship finale with a 14-4 win over Meeker. Brannon Westmoreland was clutch at the plate for the Haymakers (13-8) as he drove in four runs on three hits. Haskell will play Bristow in the finale at 5 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
OKTAHA THREE-WAY — It came down to the last play, but Class 4A No. 3 Oktaha was on the wrong end of a 13-12 defeat to Class 6A No. 15 Tahlequah on Friday. The game was tied at 12 with Tahlequah batting in the bottom of the seventh when it scored the winning run in walk-off fashion. Oktaha trailed by eight runs in the fourth inning, but then fought back to lower the final margin as it scored nine runs in the failed comeback. The rally was led by singles by Hannah Focht, Kirsten Berry, and Aubree Davis, a walk by Payton Stewart, a sacrifice fly by Shianne Dill, and a double by Brynn Surmont. Focht, who had a sixth inning home run, and MacKenzie Eaves each collected three hits to lead all batters. Oktaha regrouped and defeated Stilwell, 7-5. The Lady Tigers pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning as Berry singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Davis singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs, and Dill singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Oktaha (23-6) tallied 14 hits as Surmont, Berry, Stewart, Dill, and Davis all had two hits.
SOCCER
FORT GIBSON 4, REGENT PREP 0 (B) — Dax Friend, Jesus Ortiz, Urial Sandoval and Jaiden Johnson all scored one goal for Fort Gibson (10-5, 6-1 4A-4). Ortiz, Friend and Grant Faulkner each had an assist.
HOLLAND HALL 6, WAGONER 0 (B) — It was a rough night for the Bulldogs (8-7, 4-3 4A-3) as they failed to put up any offense. Wagoner resumes action a week from Monday in the playoffs.
FORT GIBSON 1, REGENT PREP 0 (G) — Addi Alred scored the Lady Tigers’ lone goal a minute into the second half and Kam Walker had 12 saves. Fort Gibson, (12-3, 7-0 District 4A-4) who had 25 shots on goal, begin playoff action hosting Skiatook at 6 p.m. on May 2nd.
HILLDALE 6, SALLISAW 0 (G) — Aspen Nunn had three goals, making her season total 20, while Adde Glass, Madelynn Hannon, Jelicia Diaz all added one goal each on Hilldale’s Senior Night. Head Coach Michael Foreman recorded his 100th career win. Gabby Dover had two assists, while Nunn, Hallie Foreman and Glass had one each. Hilldale (8-6, 5-2 4A-4) will play at Metro Christian at 6 p.m. on May 1st in the first round of playoffs.
HOLLAND HALL 8, WAGONER 0 (G) — Wagoner’s season ended as the Lady Bulldogs finished 6-8 overall and 2-5 in District 4A-3.
BARTLESVILLE 2, MUSKOGEE 0 (G) — Gerasmin Soto had 13 saves as Muskogee (5-7, 2-5 in 6A-4) ended its season.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Connors State at NEO A&M (2) 1 p.m./ 3:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Porter at. Hulbert/ Preston, 12 p.m./ 2 p.m.
McAlester Festival: Muskogee vs. Antlers, 11 a.m.; Eufaula vs. Rattan, 1:30 p.m.; ; Checotah Tournament: Checotah vs. TBD
Okmulgee Tournament: Haskell vs TBD
