PREP ROUNDUP
BASEBALL
OKTAHA 5, FORT GIBSON 4 — Oktaha snagged a late lead and defeated Fort Gibson on Friday. The game was tied at 3-3 with Oktaha batting in the bottom of the sixth when Darren Ledford singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs. Fort Gibson fired up the offense in the first inning when Oklahoma State commit Weston Rouse singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Tyler Allen led Oktaha to victory on the mound as he lasted seven innings, allowing eight hits and four runs while striking out six. Wyatt Pierce took the loss for Fort Gibson as he lasted two innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out five. Cole Mahaney started the game for FTG and went two innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out three. Ledford, who had a home run, and Allen each managed two hits to lead Oktaha (22-5). Fort Gibson (22-8) tallied eight hits in the game, led by Rouse and Pierce.
COWETA 8, MUSKOGEE 7 — Muskogee was in it until the end when Coweta got the go ahead run in the bottom of the fifth with two outs. The Roughers led 5-3 after the first two innings, but in the third, Coweta tied the game and took control and never trailed. Jarrett Crawford led the Roughers (11-19) with three hits and Aiden Barnoskie added two base knocks.
BI DISTRICTS
AT MANNFORD — Despite a 5-run deficit in the third inning, Hilldale almost came all the way back, eventually falling to Mannford, 8-7 in game one. The Hornets put up four runs in the failed comeback as Cole Leach, Aden Jenkins, Isaiah Patterson, and Leach came through with RBIs to lead the rally. Chandler Wood went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Hilldale. The Hornets’ season ended in game two as Mannford won 5-2. Parker Ireland, Leach, Jenkins, and Mason Pickering each collected one hit to lead Hilldale (15-12) at the plate.
AT ANTLERS — Checotah’s season came to a close as it dropped two games to Antlers, 11-1 and 10-0 respectively. The Wildcats finished 9-24.
AT EUFAULA — Eufaula swept Hugo, 4-3 and 11-4, respectively on Friday. In the first contest, it was a walk-off error that gave the Ironheads the victory. Draven Gragg, Bett Pippenger and Hayden Robinson all had one hit. In game two, Eufaula secured the win thanks to six runs in the sixth inning to make the score 9-4. Robinson and Luke Adcock had two hits to lead Eufaula.
REGIONALS
CLASS A
AT LAVERNE — Thursday, Gore opened its regional tournament play with a 7-6 loss to Shattuck in eight innings. The Pirates turned things around and recorded their first regional win since 2019 with a 10-4 decision over Barnsdall in an elimination game. Gore was shutout 13-0 Friday by Shattuck, ending its season at 20-10.
AT STERLING — No. 19 Porter (26-16) fell in its first regional matchup, 2-0 against No. 14 Pioneer Pleasant Vale. Blake Cole had two of the Pirates’ four hits. The tournament was suspended the rest of the way due to rain and will resume at 1 p.m. today with Sterling and Pioneer Pleasant Vale.
SLOW PITCH
REGIONALS
CLASS 5A
AT FIRELAKE — No. 15 Eufaula was given its exit on Friday as the Lady Ironheads went 0-2 in the regional tournament. North Rock Creek handled Eufaula with no trouble in the first game, 24-5. With the deficit at 5-4, the Lady Ironheads gave up 11 runs in the third inning which was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Kate Pippenger, Shyanne Madwell and Kambry Williams all finished with one hit for Eufaula. In the elimination contest, Muldrow defeated the Lady Ironheads, 8-6. Pippenger was 2-for-4 in leading Eufaula (20-11)
CLASS 4A
AT OKTAHA — No. 3 Oktaha punched its ticket to State with two wins on Friday. The Lady Tigers cruised to an easy win over Howe, 15-5 in game one. Oktaha tallied four runs in the third inning as Ryleigh Bacon, Payton Stewart, and Ava Scott powered the big inning with RBIs. Stewart was the winning pitcher as she surrendered five runs on 11 hits over five innings. The Lady Tigers launched two home runs, both coming in the second inning from MacKenzie Eaves and Peyton Bryan. Eaves’ dinger was a grand slam. Oktaha tallied 15 hits led by Hannah Focht and Scott who both had three hits. Bryan drove in four on three hits to lead Oktaha past Stroud 16-8 in game three and send the Lady Tigers to State. Oktaha (25-7) socked three home runs as Scott had a grand slam in the second inning, Brynn Surmont had a homer in the fourth and Bryan had a dinger in the fifth. Scott and Bryan each collected three hits to lead.
CLASS 3A
AT RIPLEY — No. 7 Haskell split its games on Friday, but advanced to State in the process. The Lady Haymakers lost their first contest to Ripley, 10-9 in walk-off fashion. RayLin Morgan and Cheyanna Morgan had two hits apiece and three RBIs between them in leading Haskell. In a must win game, the Lady Haymakers defeated Hydro-Eakly 9-7 to move on. Hayden Ward hit a walk-off three run home run to give Haskell (25-12) the win. Ward finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs. RayLin Morgan and Cheyanna Morgan added three hits each.
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Seminole State at Connors State, (2) 1 p.m. / 3:30 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Muskogee at Sapulpa, 2 p.m.
Bi-District
Broken Bow at Wagoner, 1 p.m.
REGIONALS
CLASS A
At Sterling
Saturday’s games
G3: Sterling vs. Pioneer Pleasant Vale, 1 p.m.
G4: Wilson vs. Porter, 3:30 p.m. (loser eliminated).
G5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s games
G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5, 2 p.m.
G7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6, if necessary, 4:30 p.m.
