OSU 76, UCO 68 — Playing for the first time in an OSU uniform, 6-foot-10 Memphis transfer Moussa Cisse scored 14 points and blocked five shots. Avery Anderson added 14 points, five assists and three steals. Rondel Walker and Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson combined to score 23 points, with Walker going for 13 and Thompson 11.
It was 39-38 OSU at halftime when the Cowboys went on a 14-0 run to go up 66-53. OSU opens the regular season on Tuesday at home against Texas-Arlington.
SOUTH PLAINS 77, CONNORS 59 (W) — London Scott had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Muskogee High ex Makayla Adams had 15 but the Cowgirls (0-2), who were up 12-11 after one, fell short after a 26-10 second half blitzing by the host.
