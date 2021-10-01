BRISTOW 3, WAGONER 0 — Bristow kicker Ryder Goodwin’s 47-yard field goal with :03 left broke through a scoreless battle at Bristow on Friday. Wagoner falls to 3-2 on the year and 1-1 in District 4A-3. Bristow is 4-1 and 2-0.
MAUD 42, MIDWAY 36 — Midway fell to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in District C-4. Maud is 4-1 and 2-0. No details reported.
WEBBERS FALLS 46, WATTS 0 — Blaize Herriman rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors (5-0). Maddux Shelby had five carries for 56 yards and two TDs and was 6 for 14 for 130 yards and two TDs and had two interceptions on defense.
GORE 61, CENTRAL SALLISAW 6 — The No. 2 Pirates dominated at home, moving to 5-0 and 2-0 in District A-8. No details reported.
PORTER 41, CANADIAN 14 — Kaleb Brewer rushed for 116 yards on 17 carries and three TDs as the Pirates (2-3, 2-0 B-5) raced out to a 27-0 lead at the half. Camden Price rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries, Caden Willard was 5-for-9 passing for 51 yards and a touchdown pass to Brandon Welch and had a rushing TD while KeJuan Reynolds had an interception returned for a TD.
HASKELL 32, MORRIS 7 — The Haymakers are 2-3 and 1-1 in District 2A-7. No details reported.
EUFAULA 14, HUGO 7 — Matt Clover had 147 yards rushing on 19 carries and one touchdown as the Ironheads improved to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in District 2A-6. Luke Adcock connected with Khelil Deere for a 20-yard scoring pass.
STIGLER 41, CHECOTAH 0 — The Wildcats’ woes continued as they fell to 0-5 on the year and 0-1 in District 3A-3. Stigler is 5-1 and 1-1.
Muskogee at Bartlesville, 7 p.m.
Hilldale at Stilwell, 7 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Tulsa McLain, 7 p.m.
Catoosa at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Seminole at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Atoka at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Haskell, 7 p.m.
Warner at Sal. Central, 7 p.m.
Gore at Colcord, 7 p.m.
Porter at Hulbert, 7 p.m.
Dewar at Porum, 7 p.m.
Midway at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Quinton at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.