BASEBALL
OKTAHA 5, TUSHKA 1 — Tushka held a 1-0 lead over Class A No. 1 Oktaha until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Tigers erupted for five runs to take the game. Mason Pickering went 2-for-3 and Darin Ledford was 2-for-2 in leading Oktaha (15-0). Avery Browning ended with two crucial RBIs which ignited the Tiger rally in the sixth. Kipton Christian picked up the win on the mound in relief of starter Ledford.
FASTPITCH
FORT GIBSON 4-12, MULDROW 1-3 — Fort Gibson began the day with a win over the Lady Bulldogs. With the game tied at 1-1, the Lady Tigers secured the victory in the sixth inning as Peyton Russell hit a three-run single. Russell finished with two hits. Kaiah Austin was the winning pitcher for FTG while also going 3-for-3 at the plate. In the second game of the District 4A-6 sweep, the Lady Tigers (6-12, 3-5) were powered by Austin, who not only earned the win, but led the team at the plate with five RBIs on two hits, that included a fourth inning inside the park home run. Kristjan Cantrell added three hits and three RBIs.
RIVERSIDE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT STIGLER — Porum beat McCurtain, 6-2. The Lady Panthers opened the scoring in the first inning as Ashlyn Crowder singled home two runs for a 2-0 lead. Porum extended its advantage with four runs in the bottom of the third. Crowder and Mesa Coulston, who earned the win, both led with two hits. The Lady Panthers coupled the win with a 10-0 shutout of Keota, to force the “If Necessary” game. Porum was led by Leia Johnson who had two RBIs. In the championship rematch, the Lady Panthers once again shutout Keota, 9-0. Johnson earned the win as Porum (16-9) tallied 10 hits in the game, led by Zoe Davis who was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
LAKE EUFAULA TOURNAMENT — Eufaula fell to Warner in walkoff fashion in a 5-2 decision. Down 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Bailey Hughey hit a grand slam to center field to give the Lady Eagles the win. After Warner took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, Kate Pippenger put the Lady Ironheads in front, 2-1, with a double in the top of the fifth.
Ella Labounty earned the win for Warner while Avery Williams took the loss. Pippenger, Allie Anderson and Rayleigh Peterson collected one hit each for the Lady Ironheads (13-6) . Warner (12-5) was led by Ava Peters, Hughey and Addison Upton all with one hit.
Upcoming schedule
BASEBALL
Tuesday’s Games
Oktaha at Okay, 4 p.m.
Prue at Braggs, 4:30 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Saturday’s Games
EUFAULA TOURNAMENT: Eufaula vs. Stuart, 11 a.m.; Eufaula-Stuart winner vs. Warner, 12:30 p.m.; Championship, 2 p.m.
Porter/Chouteau at Haskell, TBA
Tuesday’s Games
Checotah at Oktaha, 4 p.m.
Okmulgee at Eufaula, 5 p.m.
Inola at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Hulbert at Porter, 4 p.m.
Gore/ Cave Springs at Gans, 5:30 p.m. (5 inn.)
Bristow at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Bixby at Muskogee, (2) 5:30 p.m./7 p.m.
McCurtain at Webbers Falls, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday’s Matches
Wagoner at Catoosa, 6 p.m.
Hulbert at Okay, 4:30 p.m.
