6AII semifinals: Muskogee vs. Choctaw
Location: East Central University, Ada
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM
Webcast: Link at Muskogeeathletics.org or youtube.com/ROUGHERTV
Records: Muskogee 10-1, Choctaw 10-1.
Last week: Muskogee 18, Ponca City 0; Choctaw 48, Sand Springs 29.
Last meeting: Choctaw 49, Muskogee 32 (2021).
Series record: Choctaw leads, 3-0.
Worth noting: First meeting came in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. Muskogee is in the semifinals for the first time since 2016. Muskogee’s last semifinal win came in 1986 against Moore (41-31).
What to look for: Rainy weather is in the forecast. How that impacts the respective passing games will be a big key. Choctaw’s Steele Wasel is 144 of 202 for 2,674 yards, 33 touchdowns and three interceptions in 11 games. Muskogee’s Jamarian Fickln is 142 of 220 for 2,508 yards, 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Muskogee semifinal history:
1948: Class A, Muskogee 14, Cushing 7
1950: Class A , Muskogee 39, Stillwater 6
1970: Class 4A, Tulsa Memorial 14, Muskogee 14 (Memorial advanced on first downs, 10-9)
1972: Class 4A, Hale 14, Muskogee 7
1980: Class 4A, Tulsa Memorial 24, Muskogee 14
1981: Class 4A, McLain 19, Muskogee 17
1985: Class 5A, Muskogee 14, Lawton 7
1986: Class 5A, Muskogee 41, Moore 31
1994: Class 6A, Midwest City 31, Muskogee 14
2005: Class 6A, Mustang 48, Muskogee 44
2006: Class 6A, Jenks 52, Muskogee 35
2007: Class 6A, Union 13, Muskogee 6
2016: Class 6AII, Lawton 35, Muskogee 28
4A semifinals: Wagoner vs. Poteau
Location: East Central University, Ada
Kickoff: 1 p.m. Friday
Records: Wagoner 9-3, Poteau 10-2.
Last week: Wagoner 13, Tuttle 10; Poteau 35, Clinton 28 OT.
Last meeting: Poteau 7, Wagoner 3 (2019).
Series record: Poteau leads, 12-10-1.
Worth noting: The three previous meetings have come in the playoffs with Wagoner winning in 2016 (42-10) and 2017 (35-28 OT). Wagoner is making its 15th semifinal appearance.
What to look for: Wagoner’s defense against the Poteau wing-T ground attack. The Bulldogs have allowed just 229 yards against the run all season. Poteau has 3,962 on the ground through the same 12 games.
Wagoner semifinal history:
1945: Class B, Wagoner 13, Marlow 12
1963: Class B, Grove 6, Wagoner 6 (Grove advanced on first downs, 8-7)
2005: Class 4A, Wagoner 24, Star Spencer 6
2006: Class 4A, McGuinness 28, Wagoner 12
2007: Class 4A, McGuinness 35, Wagoner 13
2010: Class 4A, Wagoner 41, Catoosa 10
2011: Class 4A, Wagoner 43, McGuinness 20
2012: Class 4A, Anadarko 24, Wagoner 14
2013: Class 4A, Anadarko 34, Wagoner 14
2014: Class 4A, Wagoner 21, Metro Christian 14
2015: Class 4A, Wagoner 54, Cascia Hall 20
2016: Class 4A, Wagoner 43, Cascia Hall 28
2019: Class 4A, Poteau 7, Wagoner 3
2020: Class 4A, Wagoner 40, Cushing 14
1A quarterfinals: Gore vs. Crescent
Location: Harrah High School
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday
Webcast: KXMX Facebook page
Records: Gore 12-0, Crescent 10-1.
Last week: Gore 56, Woodland 20; Crescent 19, Mooreland 18.
Worth noting: First meeting ever between the schools. Gore is making its fourth quarterfinal appearance and its first since 1990. No Pirate team has ever advanced past the quarterfinals. Crescent’s only loss came against Minco (42-32).
What to look for: Gore’s running game against the size advantaged Cresent defense. Standout running back Gunner Dozier returned last week but the Pirates exploited Mooreland with the QB run game of Noah Cooper, who had over 200 yards.
Gore quarterfinal history:
1974: Class B, Davenport 28, Gore 14
1975: Class B, Luther 24, Gore 6
1990: Class A, Maud 27, Gore 20
Compiled by Tommy Cobb and Mike Kays
