WARNER 46, CENTRAL SALLISAW 19 — Mason Jim had 305 yards rushing on 17 carries, scoring three times, as the Eagles (3-1, 1-2 A-8) got their first district win Friday. Haiden Peters had 53 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. Also scoring was Julian Hensley, Adam Thompson and Trevor Capps. Thompson also threw for a score. Capps had four receptions for 56 yards. On defense, Jace McKenzie had 11 tackles and Callen Park had an interception.
A No. 6 GORE 39, COLCORD 15 — Gunner Dozier ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Zane Craighead threw for two and ran for another as the Pirates (4-0, 3-0 A-8) won a battle of unbeatens. The Pirates led 24-0 before Colcord (5-1, 2-1) got on the board.
SEMINOLE 40, CHECOTAH 34 — The Wildcats (2-4, 1-3 3A-3) took the lead on a Jake Vernon 65-yard pass to Malachi Harris with about 6 minutes to play but couldn't hold on. Harris had three catches for 180 yards and two scores. Seminole (3-1, 2-1) led 12-7 at the half when the Wildcats snatched the lead on a Dontierre Fisher touchdown. He had three on the night, two by rush.
EUFAULA 44, ATOKA 28 — Noah Alexander continued to carry the load for the Ironheads, rushing for 212 yards on 34 carries with four touchdowns. Luke Adcock was 6-of-9 passing for 100 yards for Eufaula (4-2, 3-0 2A-6) and carried the ball seven times for 77 yards and a TD. Khelil Deere had three receptions for 75 yards and Kaden Bumgarner returned a kick-off 38 yards for a score.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 60, HASKELL 6 — The Haymakers suffered their second District 2A-7 loss of the season and dropped to 1-3 on the year. No stats were provided as of press time.
B No. 2 DEWAR 60, PORUM 0 — The Panthers fall to 2-4 on the season, 0-1 in District B-5, while the Dragons remain unbeaten at 6-0, 1-0 in district.
HULBERT AT PORTER — Postponed because of COVID-19.
QUINTON 62, WEBBERS FALLS 14 — The Warriors drop their District B-5 opener and fall to 4-2 on the season. No stats were reported as of press time.
MIDWAY 52, WILSON-HENRYETTA 6 — Geral Washington ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and Kanyen Lang ran for two as the Chargers record their fifth mercy-rule win of the season while remaining unbeaten at 6-0 overall and 2-0 in District C-4. However, Wilson managed to score on Midway for the first time in three meetings. No statistics were provided to the Phoenix as of press time.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.