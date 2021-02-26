Class B, Area II, Stroud
Girls
WEBBERS FALLS 37, RED OAK 25 — The Lady Warriors (20-2) steamrolled Red Oak in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 14-2 to break a 23-all tie and advance to Saturday’s 6 p.m. Class B Area II consolation finals with a state bid on the line.
Webbers did it at the line. Just three field goals were made in the fourth, two by the Lady Warriors. Samantha Shanks was 8-of-8 from the line in the fourth and 12-of-12 from there for the game, all in the second half. She finished with 14 points. She was scoreless in the first half.
Lexi Raskey followed her with 7.
It was 17-14 Red Oak at the half.
Webbers awaits the loser of the Area II winner’s bracket final tonight between Lomega and Pittsburg.
