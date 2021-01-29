Boys basketball
WARNER 62, SAVANNA 48 — The Eagles broke open a 40-40 tie heading into the final quarter to rush to the win. Landon Swallow led Warner (7-8) with 23 points while Jace Jackson had 11 points and Zac Lee had 10 points.
VIAN 58, OKTAHA 41 — Ethan Frazier led Oktaha with 17 points. Oktaha came out slow ending the first half trailing 32-9. Oktaha (10-7) came out in the third and tried to rally, outscoring Vian 16-10 in the third.
PORUM 59, GANS 51 — Porum trailed at the half 34-27. By the end of the third, Porum (5-7) knotted it at 41-41. Michael Johnson led Porum with 27 points and Mikey Wright had 18.
EUFAULA 68, HENRYETTA 43 — Eufaula (6-3), led Henryetta at the half 35-20, but Alex Parish’s game-high 31 points, and Luke Adcock’s 17, helped Eufaula to finish out the double-digit win.
WEBBERS FALLS AT MCCURTAIN — Rescheduled for today at 6 and 7:30 p.m. for game official testing positive for COVID-19.
KEOTA AT OKAY — Postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Will be rescheduled as team schedules allow.
MULDROW 54, CHECOTAH 39 — No information received.
GORE 42, ARKOMA 39 — No information received.
Girls basketball
EUFAULA 68, HENRYETTA 43 — It was Eufaula from the start as the Lady Ironheads (4-5) held a commanding 26-5 lead at the half. Allie Anderson led Eufaula with 15 points.
GANS 50, PORUM 40 — Porum (6-5) trailed 31-29 at the end of the third but Gans outscored Porum 19-9 in the fourth to hold on to the win.
OKTAHA 63, VIAN 52 — Oktaha (8-6) jumped out to a big lead, ending the first quarter with a 24-7 advantage. The Lady Tigers’ Ava Scott led with 19 points, followed by Karley Fewel with 11, and both Rylee Walters and Gracie Pendleton each with 10.
INOLA 48, PORTER 32 — Porter (12-4) trailed 23-16 at the half, but Inola would pull away in the third outscoring Porter 14-9 and ending the period with a 37-25 advantage. Charmayne Marshall led Porter with 13 points.
WEBBERS FALLS AT MCCURTAIN — Rescheduled for today at 6 and 7:30 p.m. for game official testing positive for COVID-19.
KEOTA AT OKAY — Postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Will be rescheduled as team schedules allow.
GORE 41, ARKOMA 22 — No information received.
MULDROW AT CHECOTAH — No information received.
— Staff
