Volleyball
MUSKOGEE SPLITS — The Roughers went 2–2 on the day to go to 4-3 on the year, beating McAlester 25-15, 25-14 and Sapulpa 25-20, 25-17 while losing to Enid 19-25, 13-25 and Mustang 12-25, 17-25.
Lexi Reynolds had 15 kills and 18 digs, Chloe Lamont 31 assists, Jazzy Reynolds 30 assists, Paige Irwin 12 kills, 21 digs and 4 aces and Chloe Wall 17 kills.
Tournament play continues Saturday but no fans will be admitted due to COVID restrictions.
Fastpitch
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT:
OKTAHA 9, HASKELL 3 — Kira Meaders and Brynn Surmont singled in runs in a three-run second and Oktaha never looked back, winning their own tourney to go to 4-0 on the year. Peyton Bryan was 3-for-4. Meaders and Jocelynn Williams both drove in two runs.
Chassi Dowdy and Alex Bowden each had two hits for Haskell (4-1).
Other scores:
CHECOTAH 7, MCALESTER 3 — Checotah (4-4) got a two-RBI single by Amanda Brown to break a 3-3 tie as part of a five-run sixth. Natalie Knight and Brown were both 2-for-3.
OKTAHA 4, WILBURTON 2 — Ava Scott singled in Ryleigh Bacon with the go-ahead run in the fourth in a 2-2 game. Scott and Gracie Britten were both 2-for-3. Kira Meaders gave up five hits.
HASKELL 4, RED OAK 0 — Chassi Dowdy handcuffed Red Oak on four hits while offensively, Makayla Collins went 3-for-3 and Caleigh Collins had two hits in three trips to lead Haskell.
STILLWATER FESTIVAL:
SAND SPRINGS 11, FORT GIBSON 3 — The Tigers dropped to 0-5 on the year with Baleigh James getting two of Fort Gibson’s four hits, one a two-run home run in the third.
DEER CREEK 15, FORT GIBSON 5 — In an earlier game, the Lady Tigers got nine hits, led by Angel Lyons and Graci Williams each going 2-for-2 in the game. Nia Polzin hit a two-run home run.
Baseball
WISTER 8, OKTAHA 0 —The Tigers were blanked after winning their opener 17-1 on Thursday against Cameron.
—Staff
