Football
GANS AT PORUM — Gans canceled because of COVID-19 protocol.
CHELSEA 44, PORTER 0 — Denton Long made his Pirates’ coaching debut. At the half, Porter trailed Chelsea 32-0.
WEBBERS FALLS 26, PRUE 22 — Down 14-6 in the third, the Warriors rallied behind Maddux Shelby’s three tourndowns and 283 yards on 28 carries to win their season opener at home. Gunner Carey had two carries for 44 yards. Blaize Herriman had 37 yards on 11 carries including a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Fastpitch
MUSKOGEE 21, BISHOP KELLEY 0 — It was a huge road win for the Roughers (7-0) where everything clicked. Muskogee had 17 hits, 11 of which went for extra bases.
Kambri Johnson had three doubles in as many at-bats on the day. Karsyn York with a pair of triples in s 3-for-4 game, Peyton Jackson and Jaye Barnoski each had two doubles in 2-for-3 and 2-for-4 efforts, respectively, and Feather Johnson had one double in a 2-for-4 game.
Jackson drew the start in the circle and allowed three hits.
Avery Ragsdale had a double in a 2-for-3 game. She along with both Johnsons and Shay Grissom had three RBIs apiece.
The previous high in runs came against Del City on Aug. 17 and Edmond North on Aug. 13, both times it was 12.
It was the most runs by a Muskogee team since 24 at Supulpa in a 24-14 win last year, one of five for that MHS squad. Previous to that, the most was Sept. 5, 2017 in a win over Enid.
POCOLA 6, OKTAHA 4 — Oktaha drew first blood in the second, but a five-run third did the Tigers (8-6, 2-2 2A-6) in as they suffered their fourth loss in five games against the district leaders, now 15-2 and 6-0. Brynna Rodden was 3-for-4. With two outs in the seventh, Hannah Focht’s two-run home run got Oktaha closer, then Rodden and Peyton Stewart both singled before a strikeout ended the contest. Ava Scott and Rylieigh Bacon both had two hits.
PRESTON 10, GORE 2 — Ralea Brooksher led the Lady Pirates with two hits in two at-bats. The Lady Pirates are 6-6, 2-2 in 2A-7.
Checotah at Idabel — No score or stats received.
Talihina at Porter — ccd.
Baseball
OKTAHA 7, RATTAN 4 — The Tigers (11-0) racked up eights hits in the game today against Rattan Rams, taking their biggest lead in the third inning. Hunter Dearman went 3-for-4 at the plate and led Oktaha in hits. Dearman also lasted three and two-thirds innings, alowing two hits and three runs while striking out one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.