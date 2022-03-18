Baseball
OKTAHA 7, MOORE 5; EDMOND NORTH 3, OKTAHA 0 — Tucker Christian’s go-ahead single in the fifth was followed by a solo home run by Tyler Allen, and the Tigers made it hold up after Moore erased a 5-0 deficit built in the Oktaha first inning. Christian retired nine of his last 11 to get the win over a distance-going effort. He scattered eight hits over seven innings. Brody Surmont had a solo blast in the first.
In the loss, Allen gave up six hits over six innings. The Tigers (5-3) had just four hits off three Huskies pitchers.
Soccer
HILLDALE 4, WREN, S.C. 4 — Hayden Pickering scored twice, Patrick Murphy and Jaxson Whittiker once each and the Hornets (4-1-1), down 4-2 at one point, rallied to a even match in their second game in the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tenn. They’re 0-1-1 going into Sunday’s finale.
