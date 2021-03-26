Soccer
MUSKOGEE BOYS SWEEP FRIDAY— Muskogee (2-3) defeated Stilwell 7-0 and Glenpool 3-1 at the Sapulpa Tournament. Oscar Vasquez collected a hat-trick against Stilwell, other scorers were Andy Hitt, Daniel Nava, Angel Cruz, and Yahir Espinoza. Goalie Miles Few had seven saves. Against Glenpool, Vasquez scored another one, giving him four goals on the day. Braxton Fields and Henry Birbiesca each had one goal. Goalie Miles Few had 12 saves. The Roughers will be in the championship game on Saturday.
LADY ROUGHERS SPLIT — At the Sapulpa Tournament, Muskogee (2-4) lost to Grove 4-1, and defeated Memorial 2-1. Against Grove, it was a 0-0 regulation game that went into overtime. Reagan Summerhill was the Lady Roughers’ lone scorer and goalie Sahra Khajavi collected seven saves. Against Memorial, Celeste Lira and Layla Johnson were the goal scorers for Muskogee, and Khajavi collected one save. Muskogee is in the consolation round on Saturday.
PORTER 3, MANNFORD 2— Porter (6-1) completed a three-game win streak as Lauren Lindell scores all three goals for the Lady Pirates. Goalie Kellcee Martin collected five saves.
FORT GIBSON 4, NEWCASTLE 3 (OT) — After Seth Rowan scored a first-half goal, Jose Estrada scored a pair in the second to force OT where Fort Gibson won 3-2 in a shootout to go to 3-1. Atlas Potter, freshman goalie, had three saves in the shootout.
Baseball
MUSKOGEE 4, TAHLEQUAH 0— Pryce Jackson tossed a shutout for Muskogee’s first win of the season, a last-minute add to both team’s schedules. Jackson tossed seven innings, allowing just six hits, and tallying six strikeouts. Jayden Bell went 2-for-4 with one run and an RBI, and Caleb Webb went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Giovani Zapata and Jackson also drove in runs for the Roughers (1-7).
OKAY TOURNAMENT — Porter defeated Indianola 14-3 and lost to Chouteau 8-6 at the Okay Tournament on Friday. Porter (13-7) was up 6-2 in the fourth against Indianola, when the Pirates blew the door open with an eight-run inning. Bryce Phillips and Brandon Welch were both 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Logan Crain was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Against Chouteau, Cole Phillips was 4-for-4 and two RBIs.
Warner beat Okay 8-0. Adam Thompson threw a four-inning no-hitter on Friday for Warner,, allowing one walk and striking out five. Landon Swallow went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Jack Jackson went 2-for-3 and two RBIs.
Warner (8-3) beat Gore 7-2 on a six-run third. Blaine Scott was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Adam Thompson was also 2-for-3.
BEGGS TOURNAMENT — Checotah lost to Spiro 8-4, dropping out of contention after a four-run fifth after the Wildcats had closed to within 5-4. Checotah (6-6) gave up three runs in the sixth. Hayden Price went 2-for 3 with two RBIs. Clancy Campbell went 1-for-2 with one run and two RBIs. No information on Checotah vs. Beggs.
CLAREMORE/PRYOR TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson (13-1) defeated Joplin 7-3 and Tulsa Washington 6-4. Grant Edwards went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Cody Walkingstick went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. The Tigers scored all their runs in the fourth against Washington. Edwards went 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Weston Rouse drove in a run.
Oktaha beat Glenpool 8-1. Oktaha (6-7) had eight hits, and Jakob Blackwell led the way going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Both Kannon Robinson and Brody Surmont went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Mason Ledford went six innings allowing three hits with Tucker Christian retiring the side in order in the seventh.
Track
WAGONER TRACK MEET — Wagoner took first on the girls side and second on the boys side, with Checotah third.
Wagoner’s Anthony Fulton and Jordan Rollins were 1-2 in the 110 hurdles, 17.87 seconds and 17.89, respectively, and duplicated those finishes in the 300 hurdles (44.72 and 45.04). The boys 400 relay was fourth in 3:48.56.
Fort Gibson’s Caden Goss won the 3,200 in 9:56.88. John Vunetich of Wagoner was second in 10:51.65. Goss added the 3,200 title with a 4:36.12. Vunetich was third in 4:59.44. Luke Hanson of Hilldale was fourth in the 3,200 in 12:04.03. and Cooper Glasgow of Fort Gibson was fourth in the 1,600 (5:07.73).
Checotah was second in the 400 relay (45.14), second in the 800 relay (1:33.55). Malachi Harris was first in the 400 (52.59).
Dontierre Fisher was second in the 100 (11.63) and won the 200 (23.73). Conner Jenkins was third in 23.97. Omarion Warrior was third in the shot put (44 feet, 3 1/2 inches)
Hilldale’s Evan Keefe was third in the discus (122-0) and Jace Walker was fourth in the long jump in 19-1. Keefe also took second in the shot put (46-4).
Wagoner girls won the 3,200 relay (12:09.07), were second in the 400 relay (53.02) and third in the 3,200 relay (1:53.54) and the 1,600 relay (4:25.70). Torri Totress won the shot put in 35 feet, 8 inches. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer was third in the 100 (13.96), Jacie Edwards third in the 200 (28.26), Abby Humphries second in the long jump (13-11 1/2),
Sydney Terry got Fort Gibson a first in the 100 hurdles in 17.77. Kara Bruce of Wagoner was third in 19.63. Savanna Bebo was fourth in 2:48.08 in the 800.
Checotah’s Jaicee Lester was third in the 3,200 (14:34.96). Kaitlyn West was third in the 300 hurdles (55.61).
Slowpitch
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT — It took a six-run fifth inning for Warner (1-8) to get its first win on Friday, defeating Wagoner 7-5. Warner lost to Berryhill 15-7 and Stilwell 13-1. Three RBIs from Hannah Powell led the way in the win. Jensyn Foreman was 2-for-2 against Berryhill and Erin Anderson singled in the lone run against Stilwell.
EUFAULA VS. CROWDER — Rain out.
