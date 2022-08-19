FOOTBALL
WAGONER 12, MCALESTER 12 — The Bulldogs knotted Class 5A favorite McAlester in a 30-play per team scrimmage. Kale Charboneau scored on a 7-yard quarterback bootleg and the other tally was a 3-yard run by Gabe Rodriguez set up by a 33-yard toss from Charboneau to Brayden Skeen.
Charboneau was 10 of 18 passing for 102 yards. Alex Shieldnight caught the most of those, five for 31 yards. He also had an interception on defense, one of two turnovers. Bryce Steele’s fumble recovery halted McAlester’s first drive at the Wagoner 3.
GORE vs. HEAVENER — The Pirates dominated scoring five times to Wyandotte’s none.
Gunner Dozier rushed for three scores and Hunter McGee caught two TD passes, one each from Noah Cooper and Jackson Duke. Keigan Reed intercepted two passes and Jackson Duke had one.
“Thought we played really physical on both sides and flew to the football defensively,” said Gore coach Brandon Tyler. “Everyone talks about working the summer to be in game shape but once you start and go 50-60 plays for the first time it takes its toll. It’s early. We’ll get used to that load.”
PORUM WINS — The Panthers took a two touchdowns to none win over Sasakwa and scored once against Life Christian while holding them to nothing.
Seth Brown connected with Cooper Franklin for two passing touchdowns and Brown also scored on a 25-yard run.
“Overall I would give us a B-plus on offense and B-minus on defense but I was really proud of our defensive effort for stepping up and playing shutout ball the whole night,” said first-year but longtime veteran coach Larry Childers.
FASTPITCH
OWASSO FESTIVAL — It was a split of two close ones for Muskogee (5-9), and a pair of losses by Fort Gibson (7-4) here Friday.
Consecutive RBI doubles by Jaliyah Simmons, Kambri Johnson and Feather Johnson brought Muskogee back from a 3-2 deficit in the sixth and the Lady Roughers held on to a 5-4 win over Claremore. Kambri Johnson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the way. Simmons was 3-for-4 and Peyton Jackson 2-for-4. Simmons struck out seven and scattered eight hits in seven innings.
A walk-off double gave Tahlequah a 4-3 win over Muskogee in the second game despite being outhit by the Lady Roughers, 9-7. Simmons, Kye Carter and Jay Barnoski had two hits each.
Another one-run game saw Fort Gibson on the short end of a 9-8 loss to Union in a game that the Lady Tigers led 8-4 after a six-run second inning. Kristjan Cantrell and Kendal Thouvenel both had two-run singles in that surge. Emma Spears had the only multi-hit game going 2-for-4.
Graci Williams had two of the Lady Tigers’ five hits in a 5-1 loss to Bartlesville, where a four-run Bruin third made it a 5-0 game.
HILLDALE 5, VERDIGRIS 1 — The Lady Hornets (7-1, 2-0 4A-6) atoned for last year’s district title streak being snapped. Rylin Clark was 3-for-3 and Layne Sloan drove in two runs in a 1-for-3 game to spark Hilldale to a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Brooklyn Ellis struck out nine in a five-hit performance.
OKTAHA TOURNAMENT — Hannah Focht reached on an error which also scored the winning run as Oktaha beat Haskell 4-3 in the championship game. Brynna Rodden and Ava Scott had two-hit games. Mackenzie Eaves held the Lady Haymakers to five hits. RayLin Morgan allowed nine hits for Haskell, which got two RBIs from Layla Markou.
The Lady Tigers (13-3) lost at Haskell in the season opener last week.
Sydney Highfill no-hit Crowder over three innings in 12-0 run rule win. Peyton Bryan drove in four runs and Hannah Focht and Ava Scott were 3-for-3.
Haskell (8-3) also fell 3-1 to Tahlequah Sequoyah. Riley Westmoreland was 2-for-2 in the loss. Morgan allowed five hits in the loss.
OKMULGEE TOURNAMENT — Checotah (3-5) capped a pair of wins with a 2-1 win over Catoosa on Hallee Prince’s two-run home run in the fourth. That was half of the Ladycats’ hit total as Prince also held Catoosa to three hits and struck out 11. Also, Checotah scored 11 in the first to beat Liberty 12-0. Katherine Anderson was 2-for-2 with a two-run triple. Prince also drove in a pair on a double. The game was a two-inning knockout.
Warner beat Bishop Kelley 10-2 for its first win of the year. Jensyn Foreman allowed one hit over three innings and struck out three and added a bases-loaded triple, which Peyton Sikes also did earlier in the contest. Foreman, Kenadie Teague and Karma Wadley all had two hits. The Lady Eagles (1-8) faced Preston in a later game and lost 9-0.
ROGERS STATE FESTIVAL — Eufaula got a 6-3 win over Collinsville and an 8-2 victory against Chouteau. No other info was available. Eufaula is now 7-2.
DALE 18-12, PORTER 0-0 — The Pirates fell to 1-10.
—Staff
