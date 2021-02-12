CLASS A DISTRICTS
PORUM 67, KEOTA 23 — The Lady Panthers (8-5) set the tone behind Emery Arnold’s 12 first-quarter points en route to a 28-6 first-quarter advantage and went on to claim the district title with Riverfield not having a team to complete the Class A district tournament at Porum.
LIBERTY 74, OKAY 14 — Janie Hurt had 6 as the Lady Mustangs finish the year 0-10. The game was moved to Cushing due to a heating problem at the host school, Ripley.
RIPLEY 43, OKAY 26 — Aaron Perkins had 12 to lead Okay, which ended its season at 7-11. The game was moved to Cushing due to a heating problem at the host school, Ripley.
KEOTA 62, PORUM 46 — Mikey Wright had 20 points and Jett Henson 11 but the Panthers (6-9) were outscored 27-13 in the fourth quarter and were eliminated from Class A districts.
CLASS B DISTRICTS
AT WEBBERS FALLS — Oaks girls and Watts boys won games played early Friday and will meet the hosts on Saturday. The Lady Warriors play Oaks at 1 p.m. and the boys take on Watts at 3 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON GAMES
All games including Fort Gibson-Wagoner and Muskogee-Jenks were cancelled due to weather-related concerns.
