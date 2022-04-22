Baseball
HILLDALE 13, MULDROW 5 — Caynen David was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, Chandler Wood was 2-for-4, also with four RBIs and the Hornets (17-12) shook off a six-game losing streak with the road win.
There were 13 walks between the teams. Cole Leach got credit for the win, going 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and one hit. He walked five. David worked 3 1/3 with one hit ball, walking two. Chad Parks threw a hitless seventh, striking out two of the three he faced.
CLASS A DISTRICTS — Gore beat Porum 9-1 to win its district, going 3-0 in the process. The Pirates move on to regionals at 18-7, Porum finishes at 17-7.
Porter won its district with a 9-1 victory over Summit Christian. Kaleb Brewer was 3-for-4. Cyle McElmurry allowed five hits over six innings.
WARNER 12, PORTER 5 — After winning district, the Pirates weren’t done with baseball, but the Eagles (17-8) outdid them. Koltin Lusk homered twice, both solo shots, in a 2-for-3 effort and Wyatt Hamilton smacked a three-run home run. Cole Mayfield was 3-for-4 and Adam Thompson 3-for-6. Thompson, Hayden McElyea and Hamilton all had three RBIs.
Mason Plunk was 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Porter (23-14).
WARNER 16, HULBERT 0 — Before downing Porter, the Eagles made quick work of Hulbert. Beau Thomas, Drake, Justin Duke and Jace Jackson all drove in two runs.
OKTAHA SWEEPS — Dylan Walden’s two-run single broke a 7-all tie in the fifth as Oktaha beat Washington 9-8. The Tigers also posted 11 runs in the second and beat Hartshorne 13-1. Tyler Allen, who had two hits against Washington, drove in three runs against Hartshorne. Darren Ledford and Gabe Hamilton had two each. Brody Surmont had two hits. Oktaha is now 23-6.
CHECOTAH TOURNAMENT — Eufaula (19-7) beat Vian 9-3 as Luke Adcock and Draven Gragg had two hits and drove in two runs. Ethan Metcalf also had two RBIs. Hayden Robinson worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and struck out six.
CLASS B DISTRICTS — Cameron shut down Webbers Falls 13-1 to advance to regionals and end the Warriors’ season at 10-11. Blaize Herriman grounded out to plate Dylan Jarrard with Webbers’ only run, that being in the fifth.
Soccer
HILLDALE 10, SALLISAW 0 (B) — Hayden Pickering scored four goals and Alonzo Perez added three to get the Hornets set up for a title-clinching battle at home Tuesday against two-win Regent Prep. Ryker Milton and Pearson Weaver also scored goals and Milton had three saves.
Hilldale is tied with Cascia Hall and Fort Gibson at 5-1. Cascia and Fort Gibson play at Cascia. In marginal win points, Hilldale is two up on Cascia and six on Fort Gibson.
OOLOGAH 2, WAGONER 1 (B) — Easton Voyles had the goal for the Bulldogs (5-8, 3-3 4A-3) off an assists from Jacob Helmer. Caiden Dick had three saves.
BARTLESVILLE 5, MUSKOGEE 0 (B) — The Roughers ended the year at 5-7, 2-5 in 6A-4.
FORT GIBSON 4, REGENT PREP 1 (B) — Seth Rowan and Simeon Adair had two goals each, one assist each, and Scout Taylor got an assist. The Tigers (8-6, 5-1 4A-4) go into Tuesday’s game at Casica Hall needing to win and Hilldale to lose to gain the district title.
FORT GIBSON 8, REGENT PREP 0 (G) — Klair Downey and Sydney Taylor scored three goals each and Grace Parker and Laine Jones added one each for the Lady Tigers, who crept to the verge of clinching 4A-4. Fort Gibson is one game up on both Pryor and Cascia Hall and plays at Cascia Hall on Tuesday, but has an edge in marginal points at the moment.
HILLDALE 11, SALLISAW 1 (G) — The Lady Hornets (7-7, 3-3) won going away, setting up a showdown for fourth place and the last playoff berth out of 4A-4 on Tuesday with Regent Prep. Riley Barnoskie scored three goals, Hallie Foreman and Aspen Nunn two each, and Avery Etchison, Jenna Leeds, Gabi Dover and Makenzie Bolding scored one each. Adde Glass had five assists.
BARTLESVILLE 9, MUSKOGEE 0 (G) — The Lady Roughers again struggled in their season finale, finishing at 2-10 and 0-7 in 6A-4. It was their seventh consecutive shutout loss.
OOLOGAH 2, WAGONER 1 (G) — Wagoner finished 7-7 and 3-3 and with fourth place in 4A-3. They’ll take on the 4A-4 champion in the first round of the postseason.
Track
INOLA INVITATIONAL
Girls
400 relay: 4. Checotah, 54.12. 100 hurdles: 1. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 16.32. 2. Sydney Terry, Fort Gibson,16.85. 800 relay: 6. Checotah, 2:00.43. Pole vault: 2. Lindsie Ambrose, Checotah, 8-0. 400: 3. Karli DIxon, Fort Gibson, 1:07.62. 300 hurdles: 1. Katie Smith, Fort Gibson, 49.35.
Boys
110 hurdles: 3. Josh Miller, Fort Gibson, 16.06. 3,200: 1. Cooper Glasgow, 11:08.74. 6. Tyler Corn, Checotah, 12:16.30. 800: 2.Rylee Campbell, Checotah, 2:03.41. Shot put: 1.Omarion Warrior, Checotah, 47-4 1/2. High jump: 4. Montana Warrior, Checotah, 5-8. 400: 1. Rylee Campbell, Checotah, 53.08. 300 hurdles: 6. Josh Miller, Fort Gibson, 45.38. Long jump: 3. Elijah Thomas, Checotah, 20-7.
MOUNDS MEET
Girls
400 relay: 5. Porter, 54.52. 800 relay: 5. Porter, 1:56.31. 800: 2. Miley Holt, Oktaha, 2:31.94. 4. Ryleigh Bacon, Oktaha, 2:32.47. 6. Destainy Kahn, Porter, 2:49.87. 3,200: 1. Faith Blackwell, Oktaha, 13:21.09. 2. Victoria Leflore, Eufaula, 15:07.40. 400: 5T. Ryleigh Bacon, Oktaha and Abby Charleton, Eufaula, 1:08.37. 300 hurdles: 4. Charmayne Marshall, Porter, 56.48. 200: 5. Natalie Perry-Hunter, Porter, 29.28. 1,600: 2. Miley Holt, Oktaha, 5:52.71. 4. Victoria Leflore, Eufaula, 6:43.58. High jump: 3. Ryleigh Bacon, Oktaha, 4-8. Long jump: 5. Natalie Perry-Hunter, Porter, 14-2. 6. Ryleigh Bacon, Oktaha, 14-1 1/4. Discus: 1. Bekah Bunch, Oktaha, 116-7. 2. Aareonya Moore, Porter, 99-1. 6. Raylee Allison, Porter, 80-8. Shot put: 5. Bekah Bunch, Oktaha, 29-2 3/4.
Boys
3,200: 5. Colter Roberts, Eufaula, 12:12.34. 800: 2. Jackson Hutson, Oktaha, 2:17.70. 1,600: 4. Jackson Hutson, Oktaha, 5:33.06. Long jump: 5. Gavin Watkins, Eufaula, 19-2.
