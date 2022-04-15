Baseball
PRESTON TOURNAMENT — Thursday, it was Lane Mann. Friday, it was Brady Neal.
Mann threw a perfect five-inning run-rule game Thursday. Neal through three innings of no-hit, one-walk ball, striking out four, as the Haymakers steamrolled Morris 12-0 to advance to the tournament finals on Saturday.
Fernando Gonzales was 2-for-2 and Lucas King along with Peter Turner drove in three runs apiece. Neal and the Haymakers beat Liberty 9-0 on Thursday. Haskell (15-3) will take on Kellyville at 3 p.m.
Warner (13-7) then beat Gore for fifth place. Koltin Lusk drove in three runs, including a two-run home run and held the Pirates to two hits. Gabe Dozier homered for Gore (14-7). He also had one in an 18-1 win over Olive earlier. Dayne Perryman was 4-for-4 with four RBIs.
Warner beat Liberty 13-1 with just three hits but were gifted 13 walks in game that lasted just three innings after a nine-run Eagle second. Wyatt Hamilton had a three-run double, Landon Swallow a two-run double and Cole Mayfield a two-RBI single.
TIGER-ZEBRA SHOOTOUT — At Pryor, Noble blanked Fort Gibson on three hits. Arkansas commit Colin Fisher struck out nine and allowed one hit over six innings, a single by Grand Edwards in the third. Cole Mahaney and Cody Walkingstick had the other hits, both singles in the seventh.
Hunter Bridges threw 5 2/3, allowing seven hits. Fort Gibson was 2-1 in the event and 17-6 overall.
Hilldale lost 16-4 to Collinsville at Claremore. The Cardinals had 12 hits and got help from eight Hilldale errors. Cole Leach had two of Hilldale’s five hits. The Hornets capped the night with another hit to the gut as Claremore rallied from a 3-1 deficit with one in the sixth, seventh and winning in the eighth, 4-3. Mason Pickering, Aden Jenkins, Joey Myers and Chandler Wood each had two hits as Hilldale held a 10-7 advantage there. Hilldale is 16-10.
SPARTAN-TIGER WAR — Eufaula beat Tulsa Washington 5-4 as Luke Adcock scored on a passed ball in the seventh. He had the only hit of the inning, a leadoff single. Draven Gragg was hit by a pitch and Jeremy Nelson bunted him to third before Hayden Robinson walked. Carson Luna worked two innings in relief and got the win, allowing one hit. Nelson went five in starting, striking out five.
Three Ironheads threw against Edmond Memorial and combined to allow just six hits, but Memorial’s Grant Brunner tossed a two-hitter, winning 8-0. Gragg and Ethan Metcalf each had hits. Eufaula (17-5) plays Broken Arrow at 12:15 p.m. Saturday.
FAIRLAND TOURNAMENT — Porter (19-11) beat Afton 13-1 as Jaxson Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Porter had four hits but took advantage of nine walks and three errors. Porter then lost to Fairland 6-1. Mason Plunk was 2-for-3 in a six-hit effort.
WEBBERS FALLS 3, MCCURTAIN 1 — Skyler Chappell was 2-for-2 and Maddux Shelby drove in a run for the Warriors (9-9). Chappell held McCurtain to three hits.
Slowpitch
GORE WINS TWO — Harly Welch and Kendra Huckaby had two hits each and Khayden Kirkpatrick drove in three runs in a 10-1 win over Gans. Welch was a perfect 3-for-3as was Cadi Shoemake in a 6-1 win over Okmulgee. Gore is 7-9.
Track
COWETA TRACK MEET
GIRLS:
400 relay: 4. Wagoner, 51.97.
100: 4. Brooklyn Austin, Wagoner, 13.58.
3,200: 1. Joci Bryant, Wagoner, 13:15.16.
400: Cambri Pawpa, Wagoner, 1:02.90.
300 hurdles: 4. Ellee Bryant, Wagoner, 53.27.
1,600 relay: 6. Wagoner, 4:28.71.
Shot put: 2. Torri Tottress, Wagoner, 37-3.
BOYS
400: 2. Marquez Barnett, Wagoner, 51.66.
1,600 relay: 4. Wagoner, 3:35.16.
OKEMAH MEET
Results incomplete
GIRLS
400 relay: 4. Checotah, 55.57.
100 hurdles: 2. Alexus Gines, Porum, 17.93. 3. Katelynn West, Checotah, 18.30.
800: 3. Miley Holt, Oktaha, 2:41.40.
High jump: 3. Ryleigh Bacon, Oktaha, 4-8. 5. Aiyana Brewer, Checotah, 4-8.
Discus: 2. Bekah Bunch, Oktaha, 116-2.
BOYS
400 relay: 3. Checotah, 46.36.
110 hurdles: 4. Trenton Dan, Checotah, 16.78
3,200: 1. Juan Martinez, Porum, 11:25.45.
800: 1. Rylee Campbell, Checotah, 2:06.87.
Long jump: 3. Elijah Thomas, Checotah, 18-8
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.