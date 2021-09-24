Football
WAGONER 55, CLEVELAND 14 — After a scoreless first period, the Bulldogs took a 28-7 advantage into the locker room. Braylan Roberson had 10 carries for 131 yards and TD runs of eight, 21 and 53 yards as Wagoner (3-1, 1-0 4A-3) amassed 330 on 30 carries. Gabe Rodriguez was 8-of-11 passing for 109 yards and a 62-yard TD strike to Whitt Edwards, his only catch of the game to lead all receivers.
EUFAULA 49, HARTSHORNE 12 — The Ironheads raced out to a 35-6 lead at the half. Matt Clover had nine rushes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, Luke Adcock completed seven of 10 passes for 156 yards without an interception for Eufaula (3-1, 1-0 2A-6) and two TDs while Khelil Deere caught three passes for 87 yards and one touchdown.
KIEFER 56, HASKELL 28— The Haymakers (1-3, 0-1 2A-7) trailed 12-8 at halftime but saw the Trojans gain control of the game in the second half.
PORTER 44, TALIHINA 30 — The Pirates (1-3, 1-0 A-8) trailed 30-28 in the third quarter before pulling away for their first win of the season. Camden Price had 16 carries for 225 yards and two TDs while Kaleb Brewer had 15 carries for 113 yards and one score. Caden Willard completed five of 10 passes with a TD to Kejuan Reynolds.
WEBBERS FALLS 52, CAVE SPRINGS 12 — Maddux Shelby rushed for four touchdowns, two going for 49 and 58 yards, and passed for another on a 34-yarder to Skyler Chappell as the Warriors moved to 4-0. Blaize Herriman had a 102-yard interception return.
ARKOMA 40, PORUM 14 — Jacob Tallon had two touchdown passes, both to Kade Womack. Kolby Brown added the PATs. Porum is 1-2 on the season.
MIDWAY 60, BOWLEGS 12— The Chargers moved to 3-1 overall with a win in their C-4 opener.
MUSKOGEE SPLITS — The Roughers stretched their NSU/Tahlequah Tournament run to 3-0 with a 14-2 win against Coweta, but stumbled in the finale Friday with Southmoore by a 10-2 count.
MHS had 11 hits in the first game, including four extra-base hits by Jaliyah Simmons and Karsyn York. Simmons had pair of triples in a 3-for-3 game.. York doubled twice and went 2-for-3. Jaye Bernoski and Peyton Jackson contributed two hits each. York along with Avery Ragsdale drove in three runs each.
Simmons, who was part of both shutout wins Thursday against Hilldale and Locust Grove, gave up four hits, walking just one with one strikeout.
Muskogee got the first run against Southmoore on a Kambri Johnson RBI single in the first, but a five-run fourth made it a 7-1 deficit. Johnson’s was one of three hits for the Roughers (16-15), who return home for a Senior Night doubleheader on Monday against Sapulpa.
