Fastpitch
HILLDALE DROPS TWO — In the Durant Tournament, the Hornets (8-5) stumbled against Lone Grove 5-1 and Caddo 2-1 and have lost three consecutive after winning eight in a row. Drew Riddle’s solo home run and Lexi Cramp’s single were the two hits against Lone Grove’s Emmy Guthrie, an OU commit. Riddle took the loss in the circle allowing 11 hits. Riley Barnoskie doubled in the only run against Caddo, ranked No. 5 in Class A. Brooklyn Ellis allowed four hits in the loss.
PORTER 13-5, QUINTON 3-11 — Porter (10-3) beat Quinton with a 17-hit assault, much of it from the bats of Brittany Welch (5-for-5), Charmayne Marshall (4-for-4) and Aareonya Moore (4-for-5). Welch had a home run and triple. Porter then beat Quinton 5-3 as Brooklyn Spencer went 3-for-3 and Welch, Marshall and Moore were all 2-for-3.
OKTAHA 11-7, QUAPAW 0-0 — Kira Meaders allowed 10 hits over two complete games and struck out 11 in helping Oktaha (16-5, 11-2 District 2A-6) to a shutout sweep. In game one, Brynn Surmont and Peyton Bryan each went 3-for-3, Karley Fewel had the first of two 3-for-4 games and Ava Scott 2-for-4. Joceylnn Williams hit a two-run home run and drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 second game. Bekah Bunch was 3-for-3, Fewel was 3-for-4 and Gracie Britten 3-for-5. Ryleigh Bacon also had two hits.
Volleyball
OKAY AT OKLAHOMA UNION TOURNAMENT — The Mustangs (8-14) saw a three-match win streak end as they went 1-2 on the day, losing to Edison 2-0, beat Dewey 2-0 (25-13, 25-14) and lost 2-1 to Oologah (25-21, 24-26, 15-6).
