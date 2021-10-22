WAGONER 52, OOLOGAH 0 — Gabe Rodriguez passed for three touchdowns and 173 yards on 10 of 20 attempts, two to Braden Skeen for 48 yards and 50 yards as the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1) rolled, setting up next week’s key 4A-3 battle with Grove with district title implications at stake. Skeen had four receptions in all for 117 yards.
Logan Sterling opened the scoring with a 57-yard touchdown run and finished with three carries for 94 yards.
Braylan Robertson had an 11-yard touchdown run and also returned an interception 18 yards for a score.
It was 38-0 at the half.
Defensively the Bulldogs held Oologah (3-5, 2-3) to 149 total yards.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 55, CHECOTAH 12 — Elijah Thomas’ 81-yard punt return and Bronson Bouher’s 10-yard touchdown run were the lone scores against the 3A No. 2 squad (9-0, 4-0). The Wildcats fell to 1-7 and 1-3.
HASKELL 54, HENRYETTA 6 — Brannon Westmoreland threw three touchdown passes as the Haymakers moved to 4-4, 3-2 in 2A-7.
Deshawn Clark had one of 82 yards, Briley Love of 54 and Lane Mann of 37. Jason Mendoza also had a 66-yard interception return and an 11-yard rush for a score. The other tallies were by Fernando Gonzalez for 3 yards and a 15-yard run by Marcus Clark.
WARNER 76, CANADIAN 0 — Mason Jim scored four times rushing on an 87-yard night and Jace Jackson had three touchdowns on 105 yards on just seven carries as the Eagles (7-1, 4-1) won easily.
King Harrison had the top yardage for the night, scoring once among 125 yards. Continuing the rushing assault, Preston Cannon had five carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and Cole Mayfield 29 yards on two carries, one a score. Callen Parks scored one for the defense on a 40-yard interception. Canadian fell to 1-7 and 1-4.
GORE 15, HULBERT 0 — The Pirates received a forfeit earlier this week to stay unbeaten at 8-0, 5-0 in A-8, with the Riders unable to field enough players.
PORTER 32, CENTRAL SALLISAW 24 — The Pirates overcame a five-point halftime deficit to clinch a playoff spot. Porter evened its record at 4-4 on the season and improved to 4-1 in District A-8. No other information was available.
WETUMKA 34, WEBBERS FALLS 14 — The Warriors stumbled to their third straight loss — and third district loss, falling to 5-3 and 0-3. Wetumka (6-2, 3-0) remained unbeaten in B-5. Maddux Shelby had 18 carries for 154 yards and one touchdown but the Warriors. Blaize Herriman had the other touchdown.
