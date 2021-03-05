Baseball
KIEFER 17, PORTER 5 — Porter (2-1) fell behind early as it struggled with Kiefer’s high-octane offense. The Pirates’ Cole Phillips went 1-for- 3 with one home run and two RBIs and Jackson Cole went 1-for-2 with one double and two RBIs. Conner Lanye pitched for Porter, going for three innings and allowing five hits and six runs. Phillips closed out the final two innings in the run-rule loss.
WARNER 13, REJOICE CHRISTIAN 3 — The Eagles (2-0) blew it open with six-spots in both the third and the sixth innings, the last ending the game on a run-rule. Beau Thomas was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two doubles, Koltin Lusk was 4-for-4 on the day and Jace Jackson, Adam Thompson and Blaine Scott also had two hits each. Landon Swallow got the win on the mound, going four innings, scattering seven hits while striking out eight. Jackson threw an inning of scoreless relief.
CHECOTAH VS. OKMULGEE— Cancelled due to weather.
Soccer
GIRLS
HILLDALE 5, HOLLAND HALL 2 — Hagan Baccus scored three for the Hornets (2-0), along with Bella McWilliams and Christian Carey with one goal each.
PORTER VS. MANNFORD — Cancelled due to weather.
SAND SPRINGS 5, MUSKOGEE 0 — No information received.
BOYS
HILLDALE 1, HOLLAND HALL 0 — Pearson Weaver scored the only goal in the game for Hilldale (2-0).
MUSKOGEE VS. SAND SPRINGS — No stats provided.
— Staff
Upcoming schedule
Baseball
SATURDAY
Skiatook at Fort Gibson, 10 a.m.
Stigler at Hilldale, noon
Porter at Kiefer, 1 p.m.
Wagoner at Coweta, 1 p.m.
Gore at Dewar, 2 p.m.; vs. Davenport at Dewar, 4 p.m.
MONDAY
Muskogee at Tulsa Washington, 4 p.m.
Cl. Sequoyah at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Catoosa at Fort Gibson, 5:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Jay, 5 p.m.
Stigler at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Porter at Chouteau, 4:30 p.m.
Beggs at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.
Warner at Hartshorne, 4:30 p.m.
Oktaha at Afton (2), 3 p.m.
Slowpitch
MONDAY
Liberty at Gore, 4 p.m.
Okemah at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Okay at Porum, 4:30 p.m.
Warner at Haskell, 5:30 p.m.
