NBA
BULLS 105, THUNDER 103 — At Oklahoma City, Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and Zach LaVine added 20 and the Bulls outscored the Thunder 34-13 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.
Al Horford led the Thunder with 17 points and Aleksej Pokusevski had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma City.
The Bulls won despite shooting 26.8% from 3-point range.
College men
FORT HAYS STATE 81, NSU 76 — Trey Simpson’s layup gave NSU (1-4) its only lead of the second half with 17:12 to go, 45-43. The game was tied 39-all at the half.
Troy Locke had 21 points to lead the RiverHawks and all scorers. He was 9-of-13 from the line. Brad Davis had 15 points. He and Trey Sampson were both 6-of-10 from the field. Sampson finished with 12 points and a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Jared Vitztum was one of four Fort Hays players in double figures with 20 points.
NSU is at Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday.
College women
FORT HAYS STATE 80, NSU 60 —An early 11-0 run spelled doom for the RiverHawk women, who had three players score in double figures, but as a team were outshot 53.3 percent from the field to their 36.8.
Northeastern State was led by Cenia Hayes with 18 points, who was joined in double figures by Zaria Collins with 16 and Maegan Lee with 10. Fort Hays also had three players in double digits — Jaden Hobbs (20), Whitney Randall (18) and Cydney Bergmann (15).
NDU (2-4 MIAA) will go to Nebraska-Kearney on Sunday.
Oklahoma StATE 78, WEST Virginia 73 — Sequoyah freshman Lexy Keys scored 13 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Cowgirls )(5-2, 2-0 Big 12) stave off the Mountaineers (5-2, 0-2) in Stillwater. Keys hit all four of her 3-point attempts in the game. OSU led 58-49 going to the fourth, but led by as few as three with two minutes left, 74-71.
Senior Natasha Mack finished with a game-high 19 points to go with five rebounds, five assists, four blocks and three steals. Ja’Mee Asberry finished with 15 of her own, while junior Kassidy De Lapp hit all five of her shots from the floor to finish with 10 points.
OSU is at North Texas on Dec. 22 in a contest that will match up Keys, a four-time All-Phoenix MVP in high school, with UNT senior and Muskogee ex Trena Mims.
Prep boys
BIXBY 90, EUFAULA 47 — In a late-schedule replacement, it was the 6A No. 12 Spartans (5-0) dominating the 3A No. 11 Ironheads, who were playing their season opener at home. Alex Parish had 13 points and Khelil Deere 12 for Eufaula, which trailed 48-26 at the half.
Girls basketball
BIXBY 77, EUFAULA 22 — Again in a 6A-3A matchup serving as Eufaula’s opener, the No. 8 Spartans (4-1) rolled over a young squad hit hard by graduation of its state tournament qualifier of a year ago.
Allie Anderson led Eufaula with 10 points.
Wrestling
JOE COLE CLASSIC, CLEVELAND —Muskogee’s Blade Walden (106), Tyler Coleman (145), Bobby Felts (160), and Nathanial Lewis (170) all made Saturday’s finals. Conyon Brown (92) and Camden Webb (98) made it in junior high.
—Staff, wire
