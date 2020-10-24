Adair 46, Salina 0
Barnsdall 26, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 20
Bartlesville 52, Putnam West 8
Beggs 76, Kiefer 27
Berryhill 62, Central 20
Bethany 40, Chickasha 12
Bethel 47, Lexington 6
Bishop Kelley 49, Tulsa East Central 7
Blanchard 19, Cushing 14
Boise City 26, Geary 12
Booker T. Washington 34, Ponca City 7
Bridge Creek 37, Douglass 18
Broken Bow 14, Fort Gibson 13
Buffalo 26, Tyrone 16
Burns Flat-Dill City 24, Sayre 0
Caney Valley 34, Chouteau-Mazie 13
Carnegie 36, Walters 12
Cascia Hall 62, Pocola 8
Cashion 53, Oklahoma Bible 7
Central Sallisaw 28, Porter Consolidated 21
Chandler 30, Meeker 0
Cherokee 48, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Chisholm 43, Blackwell 6
Choctaw 34, Sand Springs 9
Christian Heritage Academy 34, Crooked Oak 14
Claremore 50, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 2
Colcord 42, Talihina 0
Comanche 34, Tishomingo 14
Commerce 40, Quapaw 20
Copan 50, Welch 26
Covington-Douglas 42, Garber 36
Coweta 34, Shawnee 7
Davenport 56, Prue 6
Deer Creek-Lamont 80, South Coffeyville 34
Del City 28, Deer Creek 14
Depew 50, Drumright 0
Dewar 62, Weleetka 6
Edmond Santa Fe 35, Broken Arrow 28
El Reno 34, Ardmore 16
Empire 28, Waurika 22, OT
Eufaula 53, Idabel 26
Frederick 53, Lindsay 16
Gore 49, Hulbert 6
Grove 21, Cleveland 14
Hennessey 17, Alva 14
Henryetta 20, Haskell 8
Hobart 34, Apache 14
Hooker 22, Texhoma 21
Hugo 35, Antlers 34
Jenks 38, Yukon 7
Kellyville 34, Crossings Christian School 14
Kingston 42, Pauls Valley 20
Lincoln Christian 63, Checotah 6
Lone Grove 53, Madill 13
Luther 56, Newkirk 0
MacArthur 61, Altus 6
Marlow 41, Marietta 0
Maud 48, Bowlegs 2
McAlester 21, Tulsa Edison 0 P
McGuinness 33, Piedmont 14
Midwest City 35, Putnam North 14
Millwood 30, Jones 22
Mooreland 32, Fairview 12
Mounds 44, Stroud 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 48, Fox 0
NOAH 21, Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 20
Newcastle 49, Washington 16
Noble 54, OKC Southeast 7
Norman 35, Enid 20
Oaks 46, Coyle 16
Okeene 28, Pond Creek-Hunter 10
Okemah 64, Konawa 32
Oklahoma Christian School 15, Perry 7
Owasso 43, Mustang 14
Pawhuska 66, Afton 0
Perkins-Tryon 48, Prague 0
Plainview 42, Little Axe 6
Poteau 50, Muldrow 6
Pryor 33, Sapulpa 18
Regent Prep 56, Foyil 8
Rejoice Christian School 41, Dewey 0
Ringling 21, Dibble 6
Ringwood 28, Waukomis 8
Roland 55, Heavener 21
Savanna 20, Liberty 6
Seminole 55, Westville 12
Sharon-Mutual 54, Beaver 8
Shattuck 49, Seiling 6
Southmoore 21, Edmond North 20
Spiro 14, Keys (Park Hill) 3
Stigler 51, Locust Grove 0
Stratford 15, Healdton 10
Strother 50, Bray-Doyle 0
Sulphur 53, Dickson 0
Tahlequah 34, Glenpool 0
Temple 60, Ryan 36
Thackerville 48, Grandfield 0
Thomas Fay Custer 42, Merritt 13
Timberlake 58, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 6
Tonkawa 27, Hinton 0
Tulsa Rogers 38, Durant 34
Turpin 32, Balko 26
Tuttle 14, Ada 0
Union 50, Norman North 25
Velma-Alma 62, Caddo 16
Verdigris 56, Mannford 0
Vian 49, Panama 6
Vinita 21, Inola 0
Wagoner 48, Oologah 0
Warner 47, Canadian 6
Watts 56, Arkoma 50
Wayne 26, Elmore City 20
Waynoka 46, Corn Bible Academy 0
Westmoore 28, Edmond Memorial 27
Wetumka 34, Webbers Falls 20
Wewoka 61, Allen 0
Wilburton 14, Hartshorne 6
Woodland 30, Hominy 22
Woodward 55, Guymon 14
Wyandotte 47, Ketchum 20
Yale 48, Olive 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCE LLATIONS=
Atoka vs. Valliant, ccd.
Capitol Hill vs. Duncan, ccd.
Carl Albert vs. Western Heights, ccd.
Catoosa vs. Miami, ccd.
Davis vs. Coalgate, ccd.
Elk City vs. Cache, ccd.
Guthrie vs. Eisenhower, ccd.
Heritage Hall vs. Anadarko, ppd. to Oct 24th.
Holdenville vs. Washington, ccd.
Jay vs. Holland Hall, ccd.
John Marshall vs. OKC Classen Adv., ccd.
Maysville vs. Paoli, ccd.
McLain/TSST vs. Stilwell, ccd.
Metro Christian vs. Morris, ccd.
Minco vs. Mangum, ccd.
Mount St. Mary vs. Kingfisher, ccd.
Muskogee vs. Bixby, ccd.
Okmulgee vs. Victory Christian, ccd.
Pawnee vs. Morrison, ccd.
Quapaw vs. Oklahoma Union, ccd.
Sequoyah-Claremore vs. Sperry, ccd.
Skiatook vs. Bristow, ccd.
Star Spencer vs. Prague, ccd.
Stillwater vs. OKC Northwest, ccd.
Tecumseh vs. Harrah, ccd.
Tipton vs. Snyder, ccd.
Wilson-Henryetta vs. Sasakwa , ccd.
Midway at Graham, ccd.
