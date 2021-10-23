Muskogee at Tulsa Washington, 7 p.m.
Tulsa McLain at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Poteau at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m.
Wagoner at Grove, 7 p.m.
Sequoyah at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Eufaula at Valliant, 7 p.m.
Haskell at Beggs, 7 p.m.
Warner at Hulbert, 7 p.m.
Colcord at Porter, 7 p.m.
Gore at Canadian, 7 p.m.
Porum at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
Midway at Coyle, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY STATEWIOE
Adair 22, Salina 20
Antlers 30, Hugo 20
Apache 40, Hobart 20
Ardmore 49, El Reno 7
Arkoma 46, Watts 0
Atoka 35, Valliant 7
Balko 56, Turpin 6
Bartlesville 41, Putnam West 19
Beggs 44, Kiefer 14
Berryhill 33, Central 18
Bethany 38, Chickasha 20
Bishop Kelley 48, Tulsa East Central 12
Bixby 56, Muskogee 14
Boise City 48, Geary 0
Booker T. Washington 41, Ponca City 10
Bridge Creek 27, Douglass 6
Bristow 54, Skiatook 13
Broken Arrow 47, Edmond Santa Fe 42
Broken Bow 37, Fort Gibson 24
Burns Flat-Dill City 54, Sayre 35
Caney Valley 41, Chouteau-Mazie 7
Casady 42, Dallas Greenhill, Texas 18
Cascia Hall 40, Pocola 8
Chandler 48, Meeker 16
Choctaw 41, Sand Springs 28
Christian Heritage Academy 48, Crooked Oak 13
Claremore 55, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 12
Clinton 42, Weatherford 0
Collins ville 71, Memorial 7
Comanche 62, Tishomingo 22
Commerce 35, Fairland 14
Community Christian 38, Purcell 17
Coweta 41, Shawnee 13
Cushing 27, Blanchard 13
Cyril 58, Central High 8
Davis 21, Coalgate 14
Deer Creek-Lamont 28, South Coffeyville 14
Del City 35, Deer Creek 28, OT
Destiny Christian 50, Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 0
Dewar 64, Weleetka 18
Drumright 62, Depew 26
Duncan 80, Capitol Hill 0
Edmond North 31, Southmoore 13
Elmore City 34, Wayne 26
Empire 48, Waurika 0
Eufaula 49, Idabel 28
Fairview 42, Mooreland 20
Frederick 46, Lindsay 34
Garber 40, Covington-Douglas 32
Gore 2, Hulbert 0
Grove 56, Cleveland 7
Guthrie 28, Eisenhower 10
Harrah 42, Tecumseh 19
Hartshorne 42, Wilburton 20
Haskell 54, Henryetta 6
Healdton 37, Stratford 14
Hennessey 33, Alva 18
Heritage Hall 45, Anadarko 22
Hilldale 56, Sal lisaw 13
Holland Hall 42, Jay 8
Hooker 46, Texhoma 0
Jenks 48, Yukon 14
Jones 34, Millwood 12
Kansas 44, Nowata 20
Ketchum 22, Wyandotte 7
Keys (Park Hill) 32, Spiro 29
Kingfisher 15, Mount St. Mary 13
Laverne 68, Canton 22
Lawton 57, OKC U.S. Grant 0
Liberty 54, Savanna 14
Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 35, NOAH 14
Lincoln Christian 55, Checotah 13
Lone Grove 28, Madill 21
Luther 41, Newkirk 6
Mangum 26, Minco 14
Marlow 58, Marietta 19
McAlester 52, Tulsa Edison 17
McGuinness 18, Piedmont 0
Metro Christian 35, Morris 0
Miami 27, Catoosa 19
Moore 45, Putnam City 21
Morrison 48, Pawnee 20
Mounds 42, Stroud 28
Mountain View-Gotebo 68, Fox 6
Mustang 47, Owasso 41
Newcastle 44, Elgin 21
Norman 22, Enid 19
Okemah 58, Konawa 22
Oklahoma Christian Academy 34, Crescent 28, OT
Oklahoma Christian School 49, Perry 14
Pauls Valley 35, Kingston 28
Perkins-Tryon 41, McLoud 6
Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 50, Barnsdall 0
Plainview 64, Little Axe 6
Pond Creek-Hunter 12, Okeene 6
Porter Consolidated 32, Central Sallisaw 24
Poteau 48, Muldrow 0
Pryor 36, Sapulpa 21
Putnam North 24, Midwest City 12
Quapaw 47, Oklahoma Union 43
Regent Prep 55, Foyil 0
Rejoice Christian School 64, Dewey 0
Ringling 43, Dibble 0
Roland 48, Heavener 14
Seminole 42, Westville 8
Sharon-Mutual 60, Beaver 12
Shattuck 54, Seiling 6
Southwest Covenant 46, Alex 32
Stigler 61, Locust Grove 0
Sulphur 49, Dickson 0
Thackerville 49, Grandfield 0
Timberlake 60, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 8
Tipton 52, Snyder 44
Tuttle 53, Ada 6
Union 30, Norman North 14
Verdigris 49, Mannford 6
Vian 41, Panama 7
Victory Christian 77, Okmulgee 12
Vinita 42, Inola 14
Wagoner 52, Oologah 0
Walters 30, Carnegie 8
Warner 76, Canadian 0
Waynoka 46, Corn Bible Academy 0
Welch 66, Copan 20
Westmoore 24, Edmond Memorial 17
Wetumka 34, Webbers Falls 14
Wynnewood 36, Rush Springs 0
Yale 48, Olive 0
