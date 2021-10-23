 

 Muskogee at Tulsa Washington, 7 p.m. 

Tulsa McLain at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m. 

Poteau at Fort Gibson, 7 p.m. 

Wagoner at Grove, 7 p.m. 

Sequoyah at Checotah, 7 p.m. 

Eufaula at Valliant, 7 p.m. 

Haskell at Beggs, 7 p.m. 

Warner at Hulbert, 7 p.m. 

Colcord at Porter, 7 p.m. 

Gore at Canadian, 7 p.m. 

Porum at Webbers Falls, 7 p.m. 

Midway at Coyle, 7 p.m. 

FRIDAY STATEWIOE

Adair 22, Salina 20

Antlers 30, Hugo 20

Apache 40, Hobart 20

Ardmore 49, El Reno 7

Arkoma 46, Watts 0

Atoka 35, Valliant 7

Balko 56, Turpin 6

Bartlesville 41, Putnam West 19

Beggs 44, Kiefer 14

Berryhill 33, Central 18

Bethany 38, Chickasha 20

Bishop Kelley 48, Tulsa East Central 12

Bixby 56, Muskogee 14

Boise City 48, Geary 0

Booker T. Washington 41, Ponca City 10

Bridge Creek 27, Douglass 6

Bristow 54, Skiatook 13

Broken Arrow 47, Edmond Santa Fe 42

Broken Bow 37, Fort Gibson 24

Burns Flat-Dill City 54, Sayre 35

Caney Valley 41, Chouteau-Mazie 7

Casady 42, Dallas Greenhill, Texas 18

Cascia Hall 40, Pocola 8

Chandler 48, Meeker 16

Choctaw 41, Sand Springs 28

Christian Heritage Academy 48, Crooked Oak 13

Claremore 55, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 12

Clinton 42, Weatherford 0

Collins ville 71, Memorial 7

Comanche 62, Tishomingo 22

Commerce 35, Fairland 14

Community Christian 38, Purcell 17

Coweta 41, Shawnee 13

Cushing 27, Blanchard 13

Cyril 58, Central High 8

Davis 21, Coalgate 14

Deer Creek-Lamont 28, South Coffeyville 14

Del City 35, Deer Creek 28, OT

Destiny Christian 50, Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 0

Dewar 64, Weleetka 18

Drumright 62, Depew 26

Duncan 80, Capitol Hill 0

Edmond North 31, Southmoore 13

Elmore City 34, Wayne 26

Empire 48, Waurika 0

Eufaula 49, Idabel 28

Fairview 42, Mooreland 20

Frederick 46, Lindsay 34

Garber 40, Covington-Douglas 32

Gore 2, Hulbert 0

Grove 56, Cleveland 7

Guthrie 28, Eisenhower 10

Harrah 42, Tecumseh 19

Hartshorne 42, Wilburton 20

Haskell 54, Henryetta 6

Healdton 37, Stratford 14

Hennessey 33, Alva 18

Heritage Hall 45, Anadarko 22

Hilldale 56, Sal lisaw 13

Holland Hall 42, Jay 8

Hooker 46, Texhoma 0

Jenks 48, Yukon 14

Jones 34, Millwood 12

Kansas 44, Nowata 20

Ketchum 22, Wyandotte 7

Keys (Park Hill) 32, Spiro 29

Kingfisher 15, Mount St. Mary 13

Laverne 68, Canton 22

Lawton 57, OKC U.S. Grant 0

Liberty 54, Savanna 14

Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 35, NOAH 14

Lincoln Christian 55, Checotah 13

Lone Grove 28, Madill 21

Luther 41, Newkirk 6

Mangum 26, Minco 14

Marlow 58, Marietta 19

McAlester 52, Tulsa Edison 17

McGuinness 18, Piedmont 0

Metro Christian 35, Morris 0

Miami 27, Catoosa 19

Moore 45, Putnam City 21

Morrison 48, Pawnee 20

Mounds 42, Stroud 28

Mountain View-Gotebo 68, Fox 6

Mustang 47, Owasso 41

Newcastle 44, Elgin 21

Norman 22, Enid 19

Okemah 58, Konawa 22

Oklahoma Christian Academy 34, Crescent 28, OT

Oklahoma Christian School 49, Perry 14

Pauls Valley 35, Kingston 28

Perkins-Tryon 41, McLoud 6

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 50, Barnsdall 0

Plainview 64, Little Axe 6

Pond Creek-Hunter 12, Okeene 6

Porter Consolidated 32, Central Sallisaw 24

Poteau 48, Muldrow 0

Pryor 36, Sapulpa 21

Putnam North 24, Midwest City 12

Quapaw 47, Oklahoma Union 43

Regent Prep 55, Foyil 0

Rejoice Christian School 64, Dewey 0

Ringling 43, Dibble 0

Roland 48, Heavener 14

Seminole 42, Westville 8

Sharon-Mutual 60, Beaver 12

Shattuck 54, Seiling 6

Southwest Covenant 46, Alex 32

Stigler 61, Locust Grove 0

Sulphur 49, Dickson 0

Thackerville 49, Grandfield 0

Timberlake 60, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 8

Tipton 52, Snyder 44

Tuttle 53, Ada 6

Union 30, Norman North 14

Verdigris 49, Mannford 6

Vian 41, Panama 7

Victory Christian 77, Okmulgee 12

Vinita 42, Inola 14

Wagoner 52, Oologah 0

Walters 30, Carnegie 8

Warner 76, Canadian 0

Waynoka 46, Corn Bible Academy 0

Welch 66, Copan 20

Westmoore 24, Edmond Memorial 17

Wetumka 34, Webbers Falls 14

Wynnewood 36, Rush Springs 0

Yale 48, Olive 0

