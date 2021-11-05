CHECOTAH 60, LOCUST GROVE 32 — The Wildcats (3-7, 3-3) took the win, their third in the final four contests of the regular season, and will go in to the postseason at 3A-4 champion Holland Hall in a rematch of last year’s first-round.
Dontierre Fisher had over 300 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Elijah Thomas had two touchdown catches from Zack Mullen. Creed Hall had a TD rushing and Trenton Dan returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score.
METRO CHRISTIAN 42, HASKELL 12 — Metro (7-3, 5-2 2A-7) jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and eliminated Haskell (4-6, 3-4) from playoff contention. Brannon Westmoreland scored on a 30-yard run for the Haymakers and Deshawn Clark scored on a stripped fumble recovery, taking it 50 yards.
WARNER 57, PORTER 7 — While Porter had a slight shot at the runner-up spot in A-8 going into the contest, the Eagles (9-1, 5-1) settled things quickly at Porter on Friday. Mason Jim eclipsed 150 yards rushing and scored three TDs. Adam Thompson ran for a score and threw to Callen Parks for another. Preston Cannon, King Harrison and Cole Mayfield all scored one each.
The Eagles will host Stroud, third in A-7, next week. Porter (4-6, 3-3), which ends up fourth, got a kickoff return for the Pirates’ only score. They will travel to A-7 champion Mounds next week.
WETUMKA 66, PORUM 6 — The Panthers finished the year 1-9 overall and 0-5 in B-5.
WELEETKA 44, WEBBERS FALLS 24 — Needing a win to have a shot at playing next week, the Warriors stumbled at Weleetka and finished 6-4 overall and 1-4 in B-5.
MIDWAY 60, SASAKWA 14 — The Chargers (7-3, 5-2) dominated and clinched the runner-up spot in C-4 with the win. Geral Washington threw for two touchdowns and ran for three with over 100 yards rushing.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.