The journey up to Saturday for Alfred “Freight Train” Walker has been a learning experience.
Oh the one-time high school wrestler turned kickboxer and now mixed martial arts cage fighter is all good in the octagon or gym. It’s the dual role of promoting and keeping together a fight card of two pro fights and 10 amateur fights that he himself will head up at Muskogee Civic Center.
“Hats off to the people who have done this part of the sport,” he said during a break from it all earlier this week. “I’m learning. It’s been crazy. To a promoter it’s just every day stuff but it’s stuff I’ve never seen before, and it’s not like any other training camp, that’s for sure.”
And then to top it off, here comes a winter storm that could impact the card and a crowd if it extends into the weekend.
“It’s stuff you can’t control so you just try to stay focused and hope everything works out for the best,” he said.
The 34-year old Muskogeean goes against Colton Hamm of Arkansas in a three-round featherweight bout. The card starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Walker won his last bout in November over Pablo Veloquio as part of Xtreme Fight Night 376. Hamm, 4-4, lost his last match at Bellator MMA 271 in November. The two have fought on the same card and know each other. Walker knows his coach, Brian Foster, better.
“His coach beat me in my kickboxing career. We were real good friends before we fought and now I’m not just fighting him, I’m fighting one of his students,” Walker said.
“So he’s not just another name that’s in front of me. know him personally but this is a job. It’s him or me. That can’t be my focus. I’ve got to be the best I can be.”
Walker was 29-2 in kickboxing. In MMA, he is 7-5, part of that in the early part of the last decade.
“I wouldn’t say I plateaued in kickboxing. With it I reached the point where I really didn’t know where to go,” he said. “The big organizations have left the states. MMA is the next best thing. I can grow in it and there’s so much out there I can succeed at.”
At 34, the window for a breakthrough in MMA is narrower and Saturday is a prime opportunity to move forward.
“(Hamm) fought on the Bellator circuit,” Walker said of the level just below UFC. “I’m trying to get there. I’ve won two 10 minute tournaments fighting three times in one night. I was in a finalist in another and out of all my accomplishments this one here will top everything because I’m not just a fighter. I’m so much more behind the actual event. The city is coming out to see me. Without me this wouldn’t succeed.”
All of the VIP seating has sold out. About 1,500 premium and general admission tickets remained Wednesday night, according to Civic Center manager John Cruz. Premium seating is $40 adn general admission is $25.
Walker’s approach to the fight itself doesn’t mimic any style. He said he doesn’t study other fighters even those at the highest and most successful levels.
“I want to be unpredictable,” he said. “So if I go out there copying the next man, there’s so many doing that, and I just fall into a trap hole to where maybe this guy thinks this guy’s the best guy and if I’m trying to fight like him, this guy over there is preparing for that guy and I may end up getting into a zone where he’s ready for me. I want to be the guy who doesn’t understand me or know how I fight.”
This weekend and this month is big for two other Muskogee natives as well. Jacobe Smith, a state champion wrestler at Muskogee, two-time national champion and NCAA All-American at Oklahoma State, has his cagefight as part of Xtreme Fight Night 378 at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa tonight. He’ll go against Bellator veteran Will Florentino.
In boxing, Victor Williams takes a 3-0 record, all with knockouts, against Taylor Mozingo as part of a Feb. 19 card at Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland. It’s part of an undercard featuring a WBC and USNBC Junior Lightweight Title.
“I know both but I know Jacobe better because we both wrestled under Bobby Jefferson at Muskogee,” Walker said. “Jacobe was on the card of the last fight I headlined. He is a brand already coming out of OSU which is why he’s training out in California. He’s got a bigger and better shot than just anyone coming off the streets trying to make a way. I’m excited to see how far he makes it.”
He then added, “Muskogee is one of those towns where there’s a lot of talent here and the majority of them don’t even know they got it. You get in tune with yourself and find out who you really want to be, it’s so much easier following that path.”
